Agilence, Inc.: Agilence Wins Ninth Consecutive Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year - Earns Gold Recognition

Agilence achieves Gold Stevie Award status for exceptional customer service excellence

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Agilence, the leading loss prevention and operations analytics provider for retailers, restaurants, grocers, pharmacies, convenience stores, and hospitality providers, has been honored with a Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year. This marks Agilence's ninth consecutive Stevie Award and an elevation to Gold status, underscoring the company's continued dedication to delivering world-class customer service and support.

The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes nine of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards and International Business Awards.

Agilence's Customer Success team was recognized for their ability to translate advanced analytics into tangible business results across more than 220 leading brands, 130,000+ locations, and 20+ countries. Notable achievements highlighted in Agilence's nomination included a Net Promoter Score of 50 (22% higher than the B2B software and SaaS industry average of 41), a 96.3% logo retention rate, and continued expansion of customer support across 20+ countries. Agilence's Customer Success team resolved 7,978 support tickets in 2025 while maintaining a 99.4% initial response rate and 94.6% average resolution time against a 48-hour goal. Agilence customers consistently report tangible returns on investment, with recent customer wins including $1.5 million in fraud recovery for a hospitality client and $6.5 million in operational improvements identified through soda sales trend analysis.

"Earning our ninth consecutive Stevie Award, and achieving Gold recognition, is a powerful validation of our customer-first philosophy," said Russ Hawkins, CEO of Agilence. "Our Customer Success team has expanded both in size and scope, now supporting clients on multiple continents while maintaining the personalized, expert support that has become our hallmark. In 2025 alone, we more than doubled our worldwide user base while maintaining exceptional service quality metrics. This award reflects not only our team's expertise in loss prevention but also their genuine commitment to each customer's success."

Winners will be celebrated during a gala event attended by more than 300 professionals from around the world at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City on March 5.

Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller said, "The remarkable scores achieved by this year's Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver. We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at http://sales.stevieawards.com/.

About Agilence

Agilence is the leader in loss prevention analytics, empowering retail, restaurant, grocery, hospitality, and entertainment businesses to increase profits by reducing preventable loss. The company transforms over 24 million daily transactions into actionable insights using over 200 integrations, providing a unified, easy-to-use platform for identifying issues, increasing efficiency, and improving business outcomes. Agilence's comprehensive suite includes Analytics, Analytics Plus, Case Management, Audit Management, and AI-powered fraud detection capabilities. With an award-winning Customer Success team and a customer base spanning 220+ leading brands across 130,000+ locations in 20+ countries, Agilence delivers measurable ROI with an average customer return on investment exceeding 10x. For more information, visit www.agilenceinc.com.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. More than 1,000 professionals around the world participate in the Stevie Awards judging process each year. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

