New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - BooksRun, a leading online platform for buying, selling, and renting books, has been recognized as the Best Practices Distributor by the Educational Publishers Enforcement Group (EPEG), confirming its commitment to preventing counterfeit textbooks from entering circulation and protecting the integrity of the educational book market.

The recognition, listed on StopCounterfeitBooks.com, confirms that BooksRun adheres to the Anti-Counterfeit Best Practices, designed to address the growing problem of counterfeit print textbooks, and provides added confidence for students, educators, publishers, and partners.

As an EPEG Best Practices Distributor, BooksRun is formally aligned with industry standards, including:

Detection and prevention of counterfeit textbooks (including internal inspections, the maintenance of a database of previously identified inauthentic titles and their suppliers)

Removal of suspicious inventory from circulation

Education of staff on counterfeit indicators

Cooperation with publishers on verification and reporting

Collaboration with all parties to strengthen anti-counterfeit efforts

"Trust is essential in the educational marketplace," said Kiryl Zarubau, Founder and CEO of BooksRun. "As a reputable bookseller, we do indeed want to be associated with value and authentic products. Being recognized as an EPEG Best Practices Distributor reflects our long-standing commitment to transparency and the efforts that have earned the trust of our customers and publishing partners."

As part of its anti-counterfeit efforts, BooksRun also offers a counterfeit calculator that estimates the likelihood of a book being inauthentic based on documented cases and publicly available data. While not a verification tool, it helps raise awareness and reduce the risk of counterfeit circulation.

For over a decade, BooksRun has been working closely with trusted U.S.-based publishers, wholesalers, buyback vendors, and direct sellers to provide affordable textbooks while maintaining high standards of quality and authenticity. Recognition as an EPEG Best Practices Distributor formalizes these efforts and underscores the company's role as a responsible participant in the book industry.

Learn more about EPEG Best Practices: https://stopcounterfeitbooks.com/best-practices/

Check the likelihood of a counterfeit book: https://booksrun.com/counterfeit/calculator

About BooksRun

Founded in 2014, BooksRun is the all-in-one independent online marketplace where anyone can buy, sell, and rent everything from core course materials to today's bestsellers. The platform offers millions of titles, often priced below the list price. BooksRun maintains a 5-star Trustpilot and Shopper Approved rating with over 30,000 reviews.

