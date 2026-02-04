German inverter and battery manufacturer SMA Solar Technology AG has unveiled a modular lithium iron phosphate battery system for commercial and industrial applications, with capacities ranging from 89 kWh to 197 kWh and integrated cybersecurity features.German inverter and battery manufacturer SMA Solar Technology AG has introduced a new commercial energy storage solution, the SMA Storage XL Package, targeting commercial and industrial solar installations. The system is scheduled to enter the market in the second quarter of 2026 in Germany and other European countries. The Storage XL Package ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...