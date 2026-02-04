TWG AI, the advanced intelligence division of TWG Global, announced today a multi-year agreement to become the primary and exclusive AI partner of the Cadillac Formula 1 Team, where they will be foundational in the team's pursuit of excellence at the pinnacle of global motorsport. TWG AI's enterprise-grade technology will bring cutting edge intelligence capabilities and long-term value to the team ahead of its debut in the 2026 FIA Formula 1 World Championship.

TWG AI delivers intelligence systems to align workforces, data, and decision-making into a single, adaptive performance engine. The Cadillac Formula 1 Team the first new team to join the F1 grid in over a decade represents an opportunity for TWG AI to embed their transformative intelligence in one of the world's most demanding sports.

"We're proud to welcome TWG AI as our first primary partner," said Dan Towriss, CEO of Cadillac Formula 1 Team Holdings LLC. "From day one, we've set out to build a team designed for the future of the sport, combining engineering excellence with intelligent systems and long-term thinking. TWG AI shares that approach, and their technology will be embedded in how we operate day to day, helping us make faster, smarter decisions, extract performance at every level, and set a new benchmark for how a modern Formula 1 team is built."

The Cadillac Formula 1 Team: Applying Intelligence at the Highest Level

This partnership unites two organizations defined by precision, innovation, and speed. With the Cadillac Formula 1 Team aiming to set a global standard for motorsport excellence, TWG AI is powering the future of performance.

"This partnership reflects our conviction that AI, when engineered correctly, becomes a performance multiplier in sports and in business," said Drew Cukor, President of TWG AI. "The work that TWG AI is doing with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team translates directly to broader enterprise environments where leaders face similar demands fast decisions, the need for quick, accurate information, and high stakes."

Moving Beyond AI Adoption to Intelligence-led Transformation

TWG AI's partnership with the Cadillac Formula 1 Team defines how intelligence should be embedded across organizations ensuring data, human expertise, and institutional knowledge function as a unified system.

"Starting a Formula 1 team from scratch creates a rare opportunity to be intentional," said Graeme Lowdon, Team Principal, Cadillac Formula 1 Team. "Rather than inheriting legacy systems, we can design the right foundations from the outset. TWG AI's approach aligns with that philosophy building deliberately, testing rigorously, and planning for long-term performance."

TWG AI excels in environments where intelligence must move as fast as the decisions it supports. The Cadillac Formula 1 Team provides a demanding setting to extend that work into the highest level of competition.

Building on this pace-setting work, TWG AI plans to host a thought leadership series aligned with key Formula 1 races, convening industry leaders to explore how enterprises can use unified intelligence to unlock new economic models and redefine the bottom line.

About TWG AI

TWG AI is an enterprise AI company working across finance, insurance and sports, delivering end-to-end proprietary intelligence systems that translate complex data into strategic advantage, accelerating pathways to innovation and scale that drive measurable business impact.

Learn more at twg.ai

About Cadillac Formula 1 Team

The Cadillac Formula 1 Team is a specialist motor racing team competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors, the team has operations in Indianapolis, Indiana (USA); Charlotte, North Carolina (USA); and Silverstone, Northamptonshire (UK). With the confidence to dream big and the passion to deliver, the Cadillac Formula 1 Team is building everything from the ground up from high-performance race cars to an inclusive, values-driven culture. The team will make its Formula 1 debut in 2026.

Learn more at cadillacf1team.com

About TWG Motorsports

TWG Motorsports is the motorsports entity of TWG Global, unifying a robust racing portfolio across the world's biggest stages in Formula 1, INDYCAR, Formula E, IMSA, and NASCAR. With strategic partnerships that include General Motors on the Cadillac Formula 1 Team and ownership of Andretti Global, Wayne Taylor Racing and Spire Motorsports, TWG Motorsports combines deep technical expertise, proven competitive excellence and industry-leading business acumen. TWG Motorsports is committed to innovating, growing and winning at the highest levels of the sport.

Learn more at TWGMotorsports.com

