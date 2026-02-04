Glacial Multimedia Inc: Glacial Multimedia Launches AI Search GEO/AEO Boost Package to Enhance SEO Programs for Medical Practices

PORTLAND, ME / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Glacial Multimedia, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in healthcare and medical practices, today announced the launch of its new AI Search GEO/AEO Boost Package, a next-generation optimization framework designed to enhance already mature SEO strategies and improve visibility across AI-driven search platforms.

As AI search tools and large language models increasingly influence how patients discover and evaluate medical providers, traditional SEO alone is no longer sufficient. Glacial Multimedia's GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) and AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) Boost Package builds on existing SEO foundations to ensure practices are discoverable, cited, and recommended within AI-powered search experiences.

This new offering is built on extensive 2025 testing with medical practices nationwide, where Glacial evaluated which tactics influenced AI visibility signals and recommendations.

"Many practices already have strong SEO in place, but AI search introduces an entirely new layer," said Michael Dobkowski, Co-CEO of Glacial Multimedia. "This package is designed to help practices transition from simply ranking in search results to being understood, referenced, and trusted by AI tools patients are increasingly relying on."

"We were hearing a lot of companies using AI for SEO, but nobody was talking about tactics or things that are needed to move the needle. This is what our experiments in 2025 focused on," according to Ryan Hill, SEO Director of Glacial Multimedia Inc.

AI Search GEO/AEO Boost Package - Customizable Components:

- AI-Optimized Content Reformatting

Structuring existing website content to improve extraction, summarization, and citation by AI search tools.

- LLM Markup Pages

Purpose-built pages designed to present authoritative information in formats optimized for large language models.

- AI Button Implementation

Strategic on-site elements designed to influence AI memory signals and reinforce key brand and provider associations.

- Custom Schema Optimization

Advanced, practice-specific structured data to improve clarity, authority, and machine interpretability.

- Custom Doctor Profile Pages

Enhanced physician profiles designed for both patient trust and AI recognition.

- Healthgrades and Vitals Profile Optimization

Alignment of off-site physician profiles to reinforce authority and consistency across AI-referenced platforms.

- "Bragging Rights" Video Content

Short-form video assets highlighting awards, credentials, outcomes, and differentiators-optimized for AI discovery and reuse.

- Blog Content Driving YouTube Visibility

Blog posts engineered to support and amplify YouTube video performance within both traditional and AI search ecosystems.

- Off-Page SEO Enhancements

Strategic authority-building elements that reinforce credibility in algorithms beyond the practice website content.

- Awards Planning and Positioning

Proactive identification and structuring of local or industry awards and recognitions to strengthen trust signals for both patients and AI systems.

- Earned Media & Press

Getting doctors featured and quoted in news articles and medical publications

Each package is customized based on practice goals, current SEO maturity, and competitive positioning. Packages typically combine 3-7 elements optimized for your specialty and market.

Glacial Multimedia emphasizes that the GEO/AEO Boost Package is not a replacement for SEO, but an advanced add-on layer to SEO, built specifically for practices that already have strong digital foundations and want to remain competitive as search behavior evolves.

"AI search is already reshaping how patients find doctors," Dobkowski added. "Practices that adapt now will have a significant advantage over the next several years."

The AI Search GEO/AEO Boost Package is now available to ophthalmology, medical, and specialty healthcare practices nationwide.

About Glacial Multimedia

Glacial Multimedia is a full-service digital marketing agency focused on helping medical practices grow through strategic website development, digital marketing, video production, and emerging AI search optimization. The company partners with forward-thinking practices to improve visibility, patient trust, and booked consultations.

