DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Agentic AI Market Enters High-Growth Phase Driven by Autonomous Execution Demand, Enterprise Software Fragmentation, and Rising HITL Costs

AUSTIN, Texas and TOKYO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DataM Intelligence, a global market intelligence and consulting firm, has released its latest report on the Global Agentic AI Market. The market was valued at US$ 4.54 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$ 98.26 billion by 2033, registering a robust CAGR of 46.87% during 2026-2033.

Agentic AI is expected to deliver its greatest impact across key sectors such as retail, healthcare, banking, logistics, manufacturing, and software. By 2026, critical functions including discovery, comparison, booking, payments, and service recovery will increasingly be executed by autonomous intelligent agents operating across enterprise and consumer platforms. Unlike traditional AI systems that primarily retrieve information, these agents are capable of interpreting intent, evaluating value, selecting optimal actions, and completing transactions in real time across digital ecosystems.

Enterprises anticipate that Agentic AI will fundamentally transform decision-making, operational models, and automation strategies by 2028. According to Cisco, 68% of customer service and support interactions with technology vendors are expected to be handled by agentic AI by 2028. Furthermore, agentic systems are projected to influence 15% of global work decisions, while nearly 40% of organizations will depend on AI-driven behavioral guidance. IBM and Salesforce estimate that over one billion AI agents will be in operation worldwide by the end of 2026, underscoring the rapid and large-scale adoption of this technology.

Rising Human-in-the-Loop Costs Driving the Shift Toward Agentic AI

As enterprises move from pilot deployments to scaled production environments, the rising cost of Human-in-the-Loop review is emerging as a major economic driver for agentic AI adoption. Traditional AI systems depend on human validation, correction, and escalation, causing labor costs to rise linearly with usage. This model is proving unsustainable in high-volume environments such as customer service, IT operations, claims processing, and data management. In response, organizations are adopting agentic AI platforms capable of autonomous task execution, multi-step reasoning, exception handling, and self-correction, significantly reducing dependence on manual oversight.

Commercial activity reflects this shift. Duvo.ai raised USD 15 million to deploy autonomous agents that manage repetitive retail and operational workflows, cutting manual effort by nearly 40%. Google Cloud expanded its Vertex AI Agent Builder with self-healing plugins and production-grade deployment tools to reduce human supervision during agent scaling. Coforge's EvolveOps.AI platform demonstrates enterprise adoption of agentic AI for hybrid cloud operations. These deployments highlight how enterprises are replacing HITL-heavy models with autonomous execution frameworks to achieve scalable cost efficiencies.

Opportunity: Agentic AI as the Autonomous Revenue Protection Engine in Healthcare RCM

Healthcare revenue cycle management is under sustained financial pressure due to high denial rates and manual processing overhead. Industry data indicates that claim denial rates exceed 10% across many providers, and most denied claims are never resubmitted because of the cost and complexity of manual appeals. Unresolved denials contribute significantly to revenue leakage, while billing, coding, and receivables inefficiencies result in a 3-5% loss of potential revenue.

Agentic AI enables RCM transformation by creating an autonomous, continuous revenue protection framework. These systems can verify eligibility, correct documentation, optimize coding, prioritize denials, generate appeals, reconcile payments, and update records across EHRs, payer portals, and billing platforms. By converting reactive workflows into proactive, self-correcting systems, agentic AI reduces administrative burden, accelerates collections, and enhances financial predictability for healthcare organizations.

North America: The First Agentic AI Execution Economy

North America is not only the largest Agentic AI market, it is the first region where enterprises are transitioning from AI tools to autonomous digital workers. Organizations are redesigning operational workflows so agents can own decisions, trigger actions, resolve exceptions, and verify outcomes across live systems.

This transition is driven by three structural forces. First, North America faces the highest labor costs globally, making human-dependent workflows financially unsustainable. Second, enterprises operate across fragmented SaaS and legacy ecosystems, creating execution friction that traditional automation cannot solve. Third, regulatory and governance requirements demand traceable, auditable, and accountable AI actions. As a result, agentic AI is becoming a cognitive execution layer rather than a productivity tool, establishing North America as the primary commercialization hub for autonomous enterprise platforms.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Developments

The Agentic AI ecosystem is rapidly evolving from conversational tools to autonomous, goal-driven systems capable of planning, reasoning, and executing across digital environments. Key players include OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, IBM, Salesforce, ServiceNow, UiPath, NVIDIA, Accenture, Oracle, SAP, Meta, Perplexity AI, and Cognition Labs.

Key Developments

In November 2025 , Microsoft launched Agent 365 as a control plane for native and third-party AI agents.

, Microsoft launched Agent 365 as a control plane for native and third-party AI agents. In December 2025, AWS introduced Frontier Agents at reinvent, including Kiro, AWS Security Agent, and AWS DevOps Agent.

Leading Company Profiles and Strategic Developments

OpenAI (United States)

OpenAI develops foundational agent technologies that enable autonomous task execution across enterprise workflows. In 2025, it launched AgentKit, a platform featuring Agent Builder, Connector Registry, and ChatKit. The company also co-founded the Agentic AI Foundation under the Linux Foundation to standardize open agent protocols.

Outlook: OpenAI's agent ecosystem is expected to expand across CRM, ERP, ITSM, and customer platforms through open interoperability standards.

Amazon Web Services (United States)

AWS is integrating agentic AI across cloud and developer tools. Its Quick Suite and Kiro platforms enable autonomous multi-system workflows across enterprise environments.

Outlook: AWS aims to transform data repositories into action-driven systems across operations, R&D, and business intelligence.

Anthropic (United States)

Anthropic is advancing safety-centered agent frameworks through Claude and Model Context Protocol integrations with productivity platforms.

Outlook: MCP positions Anthropic as a core enabler of secure, enterprise-grade agentic workflows across collaborative systems.

