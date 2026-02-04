Antea Group USA Announces Strategic Partnership With Gridify To Streamline Renewable Energy Credit Procurement and Accelerate Corporate Decarbonization

SAINT PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Antea Group USA, a leading global environmental consulting firm, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Gridify, a premier digital infrastructure firm that specializes in making the procurement of renewable energy credits (RECs) faster, more transparent, and scalable. This alliance enhances Antea Group's ability to help clients achieve their renewable energy goals by simplifying the complex process of sourcing and retiring high-quality RECs.

Streamlining REC Procurement through Digital Innovation

Through this partnership, Antea Group leverages Gridify's technology to transform how organizations access clean energy markets. The Gridify platform streamlines the procurement process through a four-step digital workflow:

Request Entry: Antea Group identifies client needs-such as specific fuel types, locations, or budget targets-and enters them directly into the platform.

Instant Quote Comparison: The platform provides access to over 150 vetted clean energy suppliers, allowing for immediate price transparency and the ability to compare multiple competitive offers in one place.

Simplified Selection: Once the best fit is identified, quotes are shared with clients via a one-click review process.

End-to-End Management: Gridify automates the remaining hurdles, including standardized contracting and secure, simplified payment processing.

This centralized transaction hub provides clients with a secure portal to access all contracts, invoices, and retirement certificates, eliminating the administrative burden typically associated with REC purchases.

Strengthening Climate Advisory and Decarbonization Services

The partnership with Gridify significantly bolsters Antea Group's Greenhouse Gas (GHG) and Climate Change Advisory services. By integrating direct REC procurement into the broader decarbonization journey, Antea Group provides a more comprehensive suite of tools for clients to meet their sustainability commitments.

Key benefits to Antea Group's climate change advisory services include:

Enhanced Target Setting: The ability to secure vetted RECs supports clients in establishing and meeting Science-Based or other emission reduction targets based on accurate company benchmarking.

Actionable Decarbonization Planning: RECs serve as an implementable element of a client's decarbonization roadmap, providing a clear path to reduce GHG emissions alongside operational changes and capital investments.

Robust Annual Reporting: The Gridify platform ensures that RECs are properly retired in tracking systems, providing the necessary documentation for voluntary and required disclosures.

Verified Quality and Integrity: Gridify reviews all suppliers for registry certifications and track records of delivery, ensuring that credits meet high standards for additionality, verification, and transparency.

"Our partnership with Gridify allows us to offer our clients a more transparent and efficient way to manage their renewable energy purchases," said Dr. Susan Lewis, Climate and Carbon Accounting Services Lead at Antea Group USA. "By removing the administrative challenges of REC procurement, we can focus on helping our clients accelerate their decarbonization plans and reach their climate targets with greater confidence."

For more information on Antea Group's climate change and carbon management services, please visit Antea Group Climate Services. To learn more about the Gridify platform, visit Gridify.ai.

About Antea Group

Antea Group is an international environmental consulting firm that specializes in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning, and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatic action, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future.

About Gridify

Gridify is a digital infrastructure firm focused on building transparent clean energy markets where every organization can power its impact with integrity. With over 1 TWh of RECs procured to date and a network of 150+ vetted suppliers, Gridify simplifies the clean energy transaction process for consultants and their clients worldwide.

