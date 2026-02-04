INVO Fertility, Inc.: INVO Fertility Issues Shareholder Letter Highlighting Strengthened Fundamental Position and Strategic Outlook for Growth

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INVO Fertility, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVF) ("INVO" or the "Company"), a healthcare fertility company focused on the establishment, acquisition, and operation of fertility clinics and related businesses and technologies, today issued a shareholder letter from its Chief Executive Officer, Steve Shum, outlining the Company's strengthened fundamental position and its strategic outlook for continued growth.

In the letter, management highlights meaningful progress across operations, acquisitions, and capital structure, positioning INVO Fertility for growth through both organic initiatives and strategic clinic acquisitions.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

As we reflect on the progress of INVO Fertility and look ahead to the opportunities before us, we believe our company is in the strongest fundamental position in its history. This is not a statement we make lightly. It is grounded in measurable operational progress, disciplined capital management, and a clear, executable growth strategy that we believe positions INVO Fertility for meaningful value creation in the years ahead.

Over the past several years, our team has worked deliberately to stabilize the business, strengthen the balance sheet, and build a scalable clinical platform capable of sustainable growth. Today, we are seeing the results of that effort. INVO Fertility has transitioned from a company focused primarily on recovery and restructuring to one that is firmly focused on expansion, execution, and long-term growth.

Strongest Fundamental Position in Company History

At the core of our progress is the strength of our operating platform. INVO Fertility now has three operational fertility clinics, creating positive operational cash flow and demonstrating the effectiveness of our clinical, operational, and patient-centric model. Achieving profitability at the clinic level is a critical milestone for any healthcare services organization, and doing so across multiple sites provides a strong foundation for scaling the business.

In addition to our existing footprint, we are nearing the closing on the acquisition of our fourth clinic in Indianapolis. This acquisition represents another important step forward in expanding our clinical network with a clinic that aligns strategically and financially with our long-term objectives. Once completed, this addition will further diversify our revenue base and enhance the overall earnings power of the company.

Before factoring in additional organic growth-which we expect to achieve this year-the combined pro forma annualized revenue run rate from all clinics, including both consolidated and equity method clinics, is approximately $9 million inclusive of Indianapolis. This figure reflects the strength of our current operations and provides a clear baseline from which to grow. Through targeted investments in marketing, patient access, physician recruitment, and added services, we anticipate increasing that baseline revenue and profitability across our clinics as we move forward.

Organic Growth as a Key Value Driver

Organic growth remains a central component of our strategy. While acquisitions allow us to expand our footprint efficiently, the ability to grow within our existing clinics is equally important. Our teams are focused on increasing patient volumes, optimizing treatment pathways, and enhancing the patient experience-without fundamentally changing the IVF or IVC journey itself.

We believe that fertility care is best delivered when clinical excellence, operational discipline, and compassionate patient engagement work together. By investing in proven technologies, strengthening our care teams, and improving patient education and outreach, we expect to drive incremental growth across our clinics in 2026 and beyond. These organic initiatives are designed to be scalable and repeatable, allowing us to apply successful strategies across both existing and newly acquired clinics.

Acquisitions: A Robust and Active Pipeline

Acquisitions remain another key cornerstone of our growth strategy, and I am encouraged by the strength of our current pipeline. Our deal flow remains robust, with multiple opportunities under active evaluation. We are engaged in active discussions with several potential acquisition targets, and we continue to see strong interest from independent fertility clinics seeking a strategic partner.

Our approach to acquisitions is disciplined and selective. We prioritize clinics with strong clinical reputations, experienced physician leadership, and opportunities for operational improvement. We also focus on transactions that are accretive, or positioned to become accretive within a reasonable timeframe, supported by realistic integration plans and conservative assumptions.

Importantly, our growing track record as an owner-operator of fertility clinics has enhanced our credibility in the marketplace. As sellers increasingly look for partners who understand both the clinical and operational aspects of fertility care, we believe INVO Fertility stands out as a trusted and capable acquirer.

Executive Actions Surrounding IVF

In addition to company-specific drivers, we are encouraged by recent executive actions taken by the current administration that reinforce federal support for access to IVF and fertility treatments. These actions signal a continued focus on protecting and expanding access to assisted reproductive technologies, increasing public awareness, and supporting affordability initiatives across the fertility care landscape. While the long-term impact of these measures will take time to fully materialize, we believe a more supportive policy environment for IVF has the potential to positively influence patient demand, reduce uncertainty for providers, and encourage broader utilization of fertility services. As a provider focused on accessible, patient-centered fertility care, we believe INVO Fertility is well positioned to benefit from increased awareness and sustained policy attention on IVF as we look toward 2026 and beyond.

Anticipating Strong Growth in 2026

Looking ahead, we anticipate strong growth in 2026, driven by a combination of acquisitions and continued organic expansion. With a stabilized operational base and a strengthened balance sheet, INVO Fertility is now positioned to shift into a higher-growth phase of its evolution.

Our expectation of growth is not speculative-it is supported by the visibility we have into our acquisition pipeline, the performance trends within our clinics, and the broader demand dynamics within the fertility care market. Infertility rates continue to rise globally, while access to affordable, high-quality fertility services remains limited in many regions. We believe INVO Fertility is well positioned to address this gap by delivering accessible, patient-centered fertility care through our model.

Financing Structure and Balance Sheet Strengthening

During the past year, we took important steps to simplify and strengthen our capital structure. We know this has been a challenging process, but we believe we have reached the proverbial "other side" with our most recent efforts. As part of the January 2026 warrant inducement, the new financing and associated warrants were issued at a fixed price of $1.59. We believe this structure provides clarity, alignment, and transparency for shareholders.

This financing supports our growth objectives while preserving flexibility and discipline in capital allocation. We are mindful of dilution and remain committed to deploying capital in a manner that we believe will generate attractive returns for shareholders.

Perhaps most importantly, our balance sheet is the strongest it has been in more than three years. This improvement did not happen overnight. It is the result of careful cash management, operational discipline, and thoughtful financing decisions.

A stronger balance sheet also gives us optionality. It allows us to pursue acquisitions from a position of strength, invest in organic growth initiatives, and navigate potential market volatility with greater confidence. It also enhances our credibility with potential acquisition targets, lenders, and strategic partners.

We believe we are now well positioned to execute our growth objectives this year, without compromising financial discipline. Our focus remains on building a durable, scalable platform that can support sustained growth over time.

Closing Thoughts

INVO Fertility has reached an important inflection point. To reiterate, we have moved beyond stabilization and are now focused squarely on growth-growth that is intentional, disciplined, and aligned with our mission of expanding access to high-quality fertility care and building shareholder value.

I want to thank our employees, physicians, embryologists, and clinical teams for their dedication and commitment to our patients. I also want to thank you, our shareholders, for your continued support and confidence.

As we look to the future, we are optimistic about what lies ahead. With a strong operational foundation, a growing clinic network, a robust acquisition pipeline, and the strongest balance sheet we have had in years, INVO Fertility is well positioned for the next chapter of its growth.

We look forward to keeping you updated on our progress.

Sincerely,

Steve Shum

Chief Executive Officer

About INVO Fertility

We are a healthcare services fertility company dedicated to expanding access to assisted reproductive technology ("ART") care to patients in need. Our principal commercial strategy is focused on building, acquiring, and operating fertility clinics, including "INVO Centers" dedicated primarily to offering the intravaginal culture ("IVC") procedure enabled by our INVOcell® medical device ("INVOcell") and US-based, profitable in vitro fertilization ("IVF") clinics. We have two operational INVO Centers in the United States and one IVF clinic. We also continue to engage in the sale and distribution of INVOcell to third-party owned and operated fertility clinics. INVOcell is a proprietary and revolutionary medical device, and the first to allow fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The IVC procedure provides patients with a more connected, intimate, and affordable experience in comparison to other ART treatments. We believe the IVC procedure can deliver comparable results at a fraction of the cost of traditional IVF and is a significantly more effective treatment than intrauterine insemination. For more information, please visit invofertility.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The Company invokes the protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding the Company's ability to satisfy closing conditions for the offering, our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategies, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, as well as statements that include words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings at www.sec.gov. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

