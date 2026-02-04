Glow Holdings Inc.: Glow Holdings, Inc. Provides Corporate Update Following GlohCo Introduction and Initial Industry Engagement

HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glow Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GLOH), doing business as GlohCo, today provided a corporate update following the recent introduction of its GlohCo health intelligence platform and initial engagement across the mental and behavioral health sector.

Following its January announcement, management engaged with clinicians, treatment center owners, operators, and business development leaders across mental health, behavioral health, and substance use disorder care, including participation in a South Florida industry networking event with multi-state treatment operators.

Management views South Florida as a key hub within the behavioral health ecosystem due to its concentration of treatment providers and national operators. In connection with this industry presence, the Company plans to expand its operational footprint beyond Texas and establish a presence in South Florida to support engagement with providers and strategic partners.

While the broader U.S. behavioral health market is estimated to exceed $90 billion annually, management believes key segments remain underserved, particularly multi-state treatment operators, behavioral health facilities, and substance use disorder providers seeking scalable, data-driven decision support.

GlohCo is being developed as a health intelligence and decision-support platform delivering predictive, AI-driven insights to support care delivery and outcomes, including identifying patterns related to engagement, risk, and potential relapse. The platform is intended to function as an enterprise-level system supporting clinical and operational decision-making.

The Company expects GlohCo to be offered as a subscription-based enterprise platform, with revenue generated through software and platform services.

In parallel, Glow Holdings continues to work with its independent auditor on the preparation of its 2025 financial statements.

Looking ahead, management expects value creation to be driven by initial pilot programs, signed enterprise customers, demonstrated predictive outcomes, and continued strengthening of governance and leadership.

About GlohCo

GlohCo is a healthtech intelligence platform focused on building software and data-driven tools for use across digital health and care delivery environments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Glow Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.



