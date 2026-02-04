Anzeige
Canadian General Investments, Limited: Investment Update - Unaudited

TORONTO, Canada, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (CGI) (TSX:CGI) (LSE: CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at January 31, 2026 was $83.73 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 3.8% and 20.0%, respectively. These compare with the 0.8% and 28.3% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The Company employs a leveraging strategy, by way of bank borrowing, with the intent to enhance returns to common shareholders. As at January 31, 2026, the leverage represented 11.5% of CGI's net assets, down from 11.9% at the end of 2025 and 13.5% at January 31, 2025.

The closing price for CGI's common shares at January 31, 2026 was $49.42, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 4.6% and 27.7%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI's investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2026 were as follows:

Industrials20.6%
Information Technology17.9%
Materials16.9%
Energy16.9%
Financials13.4%
Consumer Discretionary9.3%
Real Estate3.1%
Communication Services1.3%
Cash & Cash Equivalents0.6%

The top ten investments which comprised 35.9% of the investment portfolio at market as of January 31, 2026 were as follows:

Franco-Nevada Corporation4.7%
NVIDIA Corporation4.5%
Celestica Inc.4.3%
Cameco Corporation3.9%
First Quantum Minerals Ltd.3.6%
WSP Global Inc.3.2%
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited3.0%
Dollarama Inc.2.9%
Shopify Inc.2.9%
Royal Bank of Canada2.9%

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Jonathan A. Morgan
President & CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: info@canadiangeneralinvestments.ca
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca


