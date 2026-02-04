eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a leading productized services company, today announced that it has been recognized as a Gold Partner for the Americas region within the Adobe Solution Partner Program.

Achieving Gold Partner status places eClerx among an elite group of Adobe partners and highlights the scale, maturity, and measurable impact of its enablement capabilities. The recognition reflects eClerx's ongoing investment in helping enterprises operationalize Adobe platforms to drive meaningful business outcomes.

As an Adobe Gold Solution Partner, eClerx transforms client Adobe platform investments across content, creativity, data, and analytics into integrated, intelligence-driven ecosystems.

eClerx combines deep domain expertise with AI-driven capabilities and the power of 1500+ experienced professionals, managed by Adobe-certified experts to help leading Fortune 500 organizations deliver personalization, performance, and measurable business impact at scale across the full customer lifecycle. The company supports over 150 clients in unlocking value from their Adobe investments.

"We are proud to be promoted to Gold Partner status by Adobe," said Sanjay Kukreja, Chief Technology Officer at eClerx. "This recognition reflects the growth, delivery strength, and strategic maturity of our Adobe practice. It positions us for deeper collaboration with Adobe and enables us to accelerate value creation for our clients by combining Adobe's powerful platforms with our productized services, AI-driven capabilities, and domain expertise."

The Gold Partner status strengthens eClerx's ability to deliver greater value by deepening collaboration with Adobe across solution design, delivery, and innovation. Closer alignment with Adobe enablement resources, technical specialists, and product teams enables eClerx to bring the right expertise to each stage, accelerating solution design, reducing implementation risk, and addressing complex requirements more effectively. Together, these advantages help customers move faster and scale their Adobe investments with confidence.

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 500 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media entertainment, manufacturing, travel leisure, and technology companies. eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs more than 21,000 people across 17 countries, serving clients across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

