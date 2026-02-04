IV Equipment Market worth $23.92 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the IV Equipment Market is projected to grow from about USD 17.82 billion in 2026 to USD 23.92 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Browse 400 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "IV Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

IV Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 17.82 billion

USD 17.82 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 23.92 billion

USD 23.92 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.1%

IV Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

The IV catheters segment accounted for the largest share of 37.0% of the market in 2025.

The medication administration segment accounted for the largest share of 54.9% of the market in 2025.

The home care settings segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market for IV equipment, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=78345313

The IV equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to several key factors. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular conditions, has increased the need for regular hospital care and IV therapies. An aging global population further drives demand, as older patients often require more frequent medical interventions, including surgeries, hydration, and IV administration of nutrients or drugs. In addition, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in developing regions and greater access to hospitals and clinics have created new markets for IV equipment. Technological advancements are also playing a major role, with safer, more efficient, and user-friendly IV devices being increasingly adopted by healthcare providers. Collectively, these trends are fueling steady growth in the IV equipment industry worldwide.

By type, the needle-free connectors & extension sets segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into IV catheters, infusion pumps, IV administration sets & tubing, securement & stabilization devices, needle-free connectors & extension sets, IV drip chambers, and other IV equipment. In 2025, needle-free connectors & extension sets were the fastest-growing segment, driven by their safety, ease of use, and ability to reduce infection risks, making them highly preferred in modern healthcare settings.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=78345313

By application, the medication administration segment held the largest share of the market in 2025.

The market is segmented into medication administration, parenteral nutrition (PN) fluid & electrolyte replacement, blood & blood products transfusion, diagnostic testing, and other applications. Medication administration accounts for the largest share of the IV equipment market, as intravenous therapy enables direct delivery of drugs into the bloodstream, providing faster therapeutic response, accurate dosing, and improved treatment effectiveness. This application is especially vital in intensive care units, oncology treatments, pain control, and the management of severe infections, where precise and timely drug delivery is essential for better patient outcomes. The rising burden of chronic and acute conditions, coupled with increasing hospital admissions, continues to fuel strong demand for IV-based medication administration.

By end user, home care settings are projected to register the highest growth rate in the IV equipment market.

The market is segmented into hospitals, outpatient infusion & specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), home care settings, and other end users. Home care settings are the fastest-growing segment of the IV equipment market, driven by the growing shift toward home-based healthcare and outpatient treatment. Advances in portable, user-friendly IV devices, along with rising demand for long-term therapies such as antibiotic infusions, pain management, and nutritional support at home, are accelerating adoption. Additionally, cost-effectiveness, reduced hospital stays, and improved patient comfort are further contributing to the rapid growth of IV equipment usage in home care settings.

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share of the IV equipment market throughout the forecast period.

North America dominates the global IV equipment market, driven by the high healthcare expenditure focused on the procurement, upkeep, and advancement of medical technologies. The region's commitment to addressing the needs of an aging population and maintaining high healthcare standards has led to significant investments in both IV therapy systems and accessories. The Asia Pacific region is projected to experience the highest CAGR in the IV equipment market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by significant advancements in healthcare infrastructure, supported by increased investments in hospitals, clinics, and other medical facilities. As a result, demand for IV equipment and accessories is rising.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=78345313

Top Companies in IV Equipment Market:

The Top Companies in IV Equipment Market include Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), ICU Medical, Inc. (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Moog Inc. (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Cardinal Health (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China), Baxter (US), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), Nipro (Japan), JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan), Vygon (France), and Micrel Medical Devices SA (Greece).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Infusion Pump Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Pain Management Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Patient Monitoring Devices Market - Global Forecast to 2029

Home Healthcare Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Catheters Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iv-equipment-market-worth-23-92-billion-by-2031--marketsandmarkets-302678563.html