Succession Resource Group Announces Partnership with Focus Partners Advisor Solutions to Assist with Advisor Experience & Long-Term Enterprise Value

Partnership expands resources to help advisory firms to strengthen valuation, enhance short- and long-term goals, and build succession strategies.

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Succession Resource Group, Inc. (SRG), a leading consulting firm dedicated to helping advisors navigate valuation multiples, equity-sharing growth, and exit planning, announced a partnership with Focus Partners Advisor Solutions, a leading service provider to an independent network of wealth management, business management, and related financial services firms.

The partnership is designed to enhance the advisor experience by providing independent RIAs with expanded resources and guidance across key areas including valuation, contingency planning, compensation design, employment resources, entity structure, mergers, acquisitions, and exit planning. Together, SRG and Focus Partners Advisor Solutions will work to equip RIA firms with a more comprehensive pathway to achieve their goals.

"Advisors are being asked to make bigger decisions than ever before - around growth, continuity, talent, and ultimately the value they're building," said David Grau Jr., President of Succession Resource Group. "This partnership with Focus Partners Advisor Solutions represents a meaningful step forward in supporting advisors at every stage of their journey. We're bringing together deep succession expertise and a long-term partnership mindset to help advisors build stronger firms, elevate client experiences, and increase enterprise value - while staying aligned with their own vision of success."

SRG and Focus Partners Advisor Solutions believe one of the most important items for advisory firms is proactive business planning - not reactive solutions. This partnership will provide advisors with ongoing education at Focus Partners Advisor Solutions meetings and conferences, access to additional tools, and reduced fees with SRG, designed to strengthen both short-term execution and long-term outcomes.

About Succession Resource Group (SRG)

Succession Resource Group (SRG) is a specialized consulting firm providing strategy-first expertise for independent advisory firms and RIAs navigating valuation, ownership, and transition decisions. SRG supports clients with valuation, equity and compensation design, entity formation and optimization, succession readiness, and transaction strategy-including buy-side, sell-side, and merger representation. With deep industry knowledge and white-glove service, SRG combines technical expertise with strategic guidance to support firm leaders in protecting enterprise value, reducing risk, and executing transitions aligned with their long-term goals.

Learn more at: www.successionresource.com About Focus Partners Advisor Solutions

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions is a trusted outsourcing partner for thousands of financial advisors, providing resources, thought leadership and support to build thriving practices. Learn more at: https://advisor.focuspartners.com/ Media Contact: Succession Resource Group

