Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Erik Sloane, EVP, Head of Distribution, Global X Investments Canada ("Global X" or the "Company") and his team, joined Keith Wu, Head, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the launch of the Global X Tokenization Ecosystem Index ETF (TSX: TOKN).





The Global X Tokenization Ecosystem Index ETF "TOKN" is an equity ETF designed to provide exposure to the growth of companies driving the development and adoption of tokenized financial infrastructure.

Global X Investments Canada is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $50 billion of assets under management and 156 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange