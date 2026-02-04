MeasureUp Launches MeasureUp Alliance, a New End-to-End Program to Scale Certification Readiness with Exam Integrity First

MeasureUp Alliance brings together exam-realistic practice tests, readiness analytics, and integrity-first governance into a single operating model designed to help certification programs scale globally without compromising credibility.

MIAMI, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MeasureUp today announced the launch of MeasureUp Alliance, a new program designed for technology vendors and certification owners who want to scale candidate outcomes, partner enablement, and product adoption without adding operational burden or compromising exam credibility. MeasureUp Alliance is positioned as a single operational partner that builds and maintains the readiness layer around certification exams, so program teams can focus on certification strategy rather than coordinating a prep supply chain.

MeasureUp Alliance builds on MeasureUp's existing work delivering practice tests for leading certification ecosystems. MeasureUp currently offers practice tests for certification programs such as Microsoft, CompTIA, Cisco, and AWS, and partners with ServiceNow University to deliver official practice tests for ServiceNow certifications, among others.

"MeasureUp Alliance is a strategic growth lever for our next phase, and for the certification ecosystems we serve," said Sam Brocal, CEO at MeasureUp. "Certifications increasingly drive adoption and trust. Alliance is our end-to-end answer. We build exam-realistic practice tests, run ongoing QA and updates, and provide readiness analytics while staying explicitly integrity first."

Built for scale: a repeatable end-to-end readiness system

MeasureUp Alliance follows a repeatable process designed for quality, scale, and integrity across certification portfolios, including blueprint alignment, SME content creation, quality and review with safeguards against item cloning patterns typical of dumps, exam-realistic simulation, readiness analytics by domain and objective, and continuous updates supported by question pool monitoring and ongoing QA.

Exam integrity first: readiness without brain dumps

The program's integrity-first approach is anchored in four commitments: blueprint-aligned (not item-aligned) practice, original content with governance, integrity safeguards and question pool monitoring, and SME standards and confidentiality appropriate for high-stakes certification ecosystems.

"Vendors are rightly focused on exam integrity, especially with the ongoing threat of compromised content," said Jesús Sierra, CMO at MeasureUp. "Alliance formalizes a long-term strategy for growth. It enables certification programs to scale globally with a consistent readiness standard, strong analytics, and an integrity-first operating model."

Vendor benefits: global reach, distribution, and a sustainable commercial model

MeasureUp Alliance is designed to help certification programs extend their reach through MeasureUp's global channels, helping programs reach candidates in 150+ countries and expand visibility worldwide. Alliance also supports broad learner access through distribution that reaches millions of learners worldwide, and a long-term commercial structure that can generate recurring value through volume-based rebates.

About MeasureUp

Since 1997, MeasureUp has been a leading provider of certification practice tests and assessments for IT professionals, supporting students, instructors, and organizations worldwide. The company reports 10M+ tests taken and 8.2M+ trained students.

