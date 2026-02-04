Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Couloir Capital is pleased to announce that it has initiated research coverage on Canstar Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROX) (or "Company"). Couloir Capital's Mining Analyst, Tim Wright, MSc, CFA, crafted a report titled "Hunting for the next large VMS and gold deposits in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada."

Report excerpt: "The Buchans mine produced over 2 million tons of zinc, over 1 million tons of lead, over 200,000 tons of copper, more than 60 million ounces of silver and more than 700,000 ounces of gold. The values per tonne of ore and the nominal value of metal contained were calculated using the assumption of 80% payable metal for zinc and lead, 90% for silver and 95% for copper and gold. Using those assumptions and current metal prices, the nominal value of mined metal from the Buchans mine is over US$ 19 billion. The average value of one tonne of ore mined from the deposit would be almost 1,200 US$/t in today's price environment, which would be sufficient to cover the cash costs of most modern-day underground operations and leave a healthy profit margin."

The report can be accessed through Couloir Capital's portal: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

About Couloir Capital Ltd.

Couloir Capital Ltd. is an investment research firm with a team of experienced investment professionals providing institutional-quality research coverage for small-cap equities. Companies. Our research reports are distributed via Bloomberg, FactSet, Capital IQ, LSEG, and other platforms, as well as via social media and extensive email distribution lists. To subscribe, visit: https://www.couloircapital.com/research-portal.

DISCLAIMER:

Analyst Disclosure: The Company has retained Couloir Capital under a service agreement that includes analyst research coverage only. The principal of Couloir Capital maintains a financial interest in the securities or options of the Company through an affiliated fund entity.

Investors are encouraged to read the complete list of disclosures contained in the report.

