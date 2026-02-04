Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 04

Fidelity Asian Values PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 11.7.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 30 November 2025, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:

Name of Security% of gross assets

FIRESIDE VENTURES INVESTMENT IFSC FUND IV 0.050% CENTURION ACCOMODATION REIT 0.374%

