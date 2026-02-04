Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Portfolio Update
Fidelity Asian Values PLC
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
Pursuant to UK Listing Rule 11.7.8R, Fidelity Special Values PLC announces that, as at 30 November 2025, its investments in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) which themselves do not have stated investment policies to invest no more than 15% of their total assets in other listed investment companies (including listed investment trusts) were as follows:
Name of Security% of gross assets
FIRESIDE VENTURES INVESTMENT IFSC FUND IV
0.050%
CENTURION ACCOMODATION REIT
0.374%
Contact for queries:
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
02079614240