MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Transaction in Own Shares

04 February 2026

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY'S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 18 September 2025 to make market purchases of the Company's own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 2,773,804 that 80,000 Ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 390 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 17,336,542. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 17,336,542 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

