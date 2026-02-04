London Blockchain Conference: London Blockchain Finance Summit Returns to Clifford Chance in 2026 as Digital Money Enters Real-World Deployment

Tokenised Money, Real Use Cases, Clear Compliance Take Centre Stage

LONDON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of its inaugural Finance Summit in 2025, the London Blockchain series today announced the return of its flagship financial services event, the London Blockchain Finance Summit: Payments & Digital Currencies, taking place on 12 March 2026 at Clifford Chance, Canary Wharf.

The 2025 summit marked a clear inflection point for the financial services sector. Senior leaders from banking, fintech, payments, regulation and enterprise agreed that blockchain in finance has moved beyond experimentation. Digital assets, stablecoins and tokenised money are no longer future concepts, with institutions shifting decisively from pilot programmes to live, regulated deployment across payments and treasury functions.

Building on this momentum, the 2026 summit will convene CIOs, CFOs, CTOs, regulators and enterprise leaders to examine how digital money is being implemented in practice. The programme will focus on real-world use cases, offering practical insight into deploying tokenised payments and digital currencies at scale, while meeting evolving regulatory, risk and cybersecurity requirements.

The summit will feature senior speakers from leading global financial institutions and regulatory bodies including

FCA , Head of Digital Assets Payments & Digital Assets Directorate, Victoria McLoughlin

, Head of Digital Assets Payments & Digital Assets Directorate, Victoria McLoughlin Vodafone , Chief Product Officer, David Palmer

, Chief Product Officer, David Palmer Deutsche Bank , Head of Digital Assets and Currencies Transformation, Sabih Behzad

, Head of Digital Assets and Currencies Transformation, Sabih Behzad Citi Bank , Services Digital Asset Risk Director, Francesco Roda

, Services Digital Asset Risk Director, Francesco Roda Barclays , Global Head of Digital Assets and Strategic Investments, Ryan Hayward

, Global Head of Digital Assets and Strategic Investments, Ryan Hayward Mastercard, VP Strategy and New Product Development and Innovation, Harold Bosse,

Across a full day of expert-led discussion, delegates will examine how stablecoins, CBDCs and tokenised money are reshaping payments, treasury and real-time settlement and how regulatory frameworks are converging with real-world deployment.

Alex Stein, Conference Director, London Blockchain said, "The conversation has moved decisively from experimentation to execution. Tokenised money and digital currencies are now live in real payment and treasury environments. With London at the crossroads of finance, regulation and innovation, the 2026 Finance Summit is where the next phase of digital money is being shaped."

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with leading innovators and decision makers driving the adoption of blockchain and digital assets across the financial ecosystem.

For the full agenda and speaker updates, visit here.

Media passes are available on request.

About the London Blockchain Conference

UNITING ENTERPRISE, AI & WEB3

At the London Blockchain , we show how Blockchain technology will change the world and help people see another way to manage data, build scalable on-chain solutions and achieve great things. We do this by creating valuable, insightful, and engaging events that educate and inform, allowing you to connect and network to build strong business relationships. Our events are the best avenue to see blockchain innovations, big ecosystem announcements, new product launches, technology updates, keynote speeches, panels, and fireside chats from blockchain leaders.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/london-blockchain-finance-summit-returns-to-clifford-chance-in-2026-as-digital-money-enters-real-world-deployment-302679234.html