Building on Strong 2025 Momentum with Accelerated Sales Growth in Pancreatic Cysts €1M Milestone for CellTolerance

Appointment of Benoit Chardon as Fractional Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Global Scale-Up of CellTolerance Outside the United States

Leveraging European Endoscopy (ESGE) Recommendation to Support Pancreatic Cyst Commercial Expansion

Regulatory News:

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announced key organizational changes to drive accelerated growth outside the United States. These moves build directly on the strong 2025 sales performance positioning the Company with two major growth drivers pancreatic cysts and CellTolerance (detection of food intolerances in patients suffering from IBS) scaling rapidly internationally.

Following significant U.S. commercial restructuring in early 2025, which delivered sustained sales acceleration throughout the year, Mauna Kea is now sharpening its international strategy outside the United States. The organizational changes aim to capitalize on proven clinical momentum in pancreatic cyst characterization and unlock the high-potential market for CellTolerance in Europe, the Middle East, Australia, and beyond.

Benoit Chardon, who has served as Senior Strategic Advisor since 2024 and played a pivotal role in shaping CellTolerance's value proposition, branding, go-to-market strategy, and initial commercial rollout (Europe, Australia, and other regions), is appointed Fractional Chief Commercial Officer dedicated to CellTolerance. With over 20 years of proven leadership in healthcare, weight loss, and medical aesthetics, Benoit Chardon has developed scalable playbooks for revenue development and value creation.

Under his leadership, a dedicated, outsourced commercial and marketing team will drive CellTolerance scaling with the following key priorities for 2026:

Accelerating new account acquisition and lead generation;

Securing strategic partnerships with leading clinics and distributors;

Rolling out standardized, high-quality commercial, clinical, and patient-experience frameworks to ensure consistent execution and sustainable clinic growth.

"CellTolerance has proven strong clinical relevance and market traction globally, reaching €1 million in sales in 2025," said Benoit Chardon. "We are now entering the execution phase to replicate proven scalable models I have successfully deployed before. Our goal is disciplined, high-quality scaling to make CellTolerance the go-to solution for food intolerance diagnosis in Europe and key international markets, targeting significant growth in the coming years through disciplined expansion and partnerships. With current users already describing CellTolerance as an 'essential technology' for their patients, we see a compelling and immediate opportunity to address a large, underserved market."

In addition to CellTolerance, the commercial efforts will prioritize pancreatic cyst characterization outside the U.S., an indication with strong clinical momentum. This leverages landmark achievements including positive CLIMB study results, the recent inclusion of Cellvizio in the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ESGE) technical guidelines, and an ongoing review by the French National Authority for Health (Haute Autorité de Santé) that could unlock reimbursement in France.

Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Mauna Kea Technologies, commented: "2025 marked a turning point with record U.S. momentum in pancreatic cysts and CellTolerance emerging as a true second pillar. To seize the international opportunity ahead, we are adapting our organization with clear focus and the right expertise. Benoit's proven track record in scaling high-growth healthcare businesses makes him the right leader to structure and accelerate CellTolerance globally. 2026 will be the year we move from the CellTolerance pilot phase into meaningful, recurring growth alongside building pancreatic cyst momentum outside the U.S."

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

