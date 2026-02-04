PNC Financial Services Group: Beyond the End Zone: Jerry Rice on Winning in Life and Business

Thursday, February 19, 2026 1-2 PM ET | 12 CT | 11 MT | 10 PT

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice is widely regarded as the best wide receiver to ever play in the National Football League. His meticulous preparation, relentless work ethic, and commitment to excellence during his 20-year NFL career became legendary. Jerry built his success through disciplined daily habits, used setbacks as motivation and developed the mindset required for sustained high performance. During this event, Jerry will share insights on leadership, teamwork, and achieving peak performance. He'll offer practical, actionable takeaways and share stories about iconic moments from his career, both on and off the football field.

Register Now!

Speaker

Jerry Rice

Three-Time Super Bowl Champion, Pro Football Hall of Famer

Jerry Rice is a Hall of Fame wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion, widely regarded as the best wide receiver to ever play in the National Football League, and arguably the greatest player of all time. During his 15-year career with the San Francisco 49ers, Rice won three Super Bowls (Super Bowl XXIII ('88), Super Bowl XXIV ('89) and SB XXIX ('94)) and one Super Bowl MVP. He enjoyed three seasons with the Oakland Raiders, including a Super Bowl appearance and one season with the Seattle Seahawks before retiring in 2005. Rice was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in January 2010, his first year of eligibility.

Rice holds 36 NFL records - a record in itself. Has scored the most touchdowns in NFL history (208) and holds virtually every significant career receiving record, including receptions (1,549), yards receiving (22,895), all-purpose yards (23,546), touchdown receptions (197) and consecutive games with at least one catch (274).

After his retirement, Rice's celebrity grew beyond the football field. He finished second in the second season of Dancing with the Stars, led his team to victory on the golf course against other NFL legends on Big Break NFL Puerto Rico and has extensive broadcasting experience including as an analyst for ESPN, NBC and is a contributor on 95.7 The Game FM radio in the Bay Area. He co-authored the New York Times Bestseller, Super Bowl 50: 50 years 50 Moments as well as, America's Game: The NFL at 100 with Randy O. Williams and published by Harper Collins.

This success off the field and renowned work ethic has appealed Rice to numerous corporations, including NIKE, Mitchell & Ness and Panini. He is also an Honorary Chairman for the San Francisco 49ers Foundation, whose mission is to educate and empower Bay Area youth.

In 2019, Rice and his family launched G.O.A.T. Fuel, a privately held lifestyle brand that empowers individual and collective greatness. G.O.A.T. Fuel promotes the unstoppable strength of a hopeful mindset through energy infused products, content and experiences.

Rice is married, resides in the San Francisco Bay Area and has four children.

Register

The Seminar and/or Webinar and materials that you will view were prepared for general information purposes only by the speaker and are not intended as legal, tax or accounting advice or as recommendations to engage in any specific transaction, including with respect to any securities of PNC, and do not purport to be comprehensive. Under no circumstances should any information contained in the presentation, the webinar, or the materials presented be used or considered as an offer or commitment, or a solicitation of an offer or commitment, to participate in any particular transaction or strategy. Any reliance upon any such information is solely and exclusively at your own risk. Please consult your own counsel, accountant or other advisor regarding your specific situation. Neither PNC Bank nor any other subsidiary of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will be responsible for any consequences of reliance upon any opinion or statement contained here, or any omission. The opinions expressed in these materials or videos are not necessarily the opinions of PNC Bank or any of its affiliates, directors, officers or employees.

By clicking Register above, I acknowledge that I have received, read and understand PNC's Privacy Policy, which explains how and on what basis PNC processes my personal data. Read a summary of privacy rights for California residents which outlines the types of information we collect, and how and why we use that information.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from PNC Financial Services Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: PNC Financial Services Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/pnc-financial-services-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: PNC Financial Services Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/beyond-the-end-zone-jerry-rice-on-winning-in-life-and-business-1133644