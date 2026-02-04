NexCore Group LLC: The Future of Community Healthcare: Vancouver Clinic and NexCore Group Expand Campus with New Medical Facility

Expanding access to healthcare: Vancouver Clinic and NexCore Group building new medical facility in Southwest Washington.

VANCOUVER, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Vancouver Clinic and NexCore Group are excited to announce they have broken ground on a new state-of-the-art medical facility in Camas that will significantly expand access to both primary and specialty care.

In collaboration with Andersen Construction and ZGF Architects, NexCore is investing in a three-story, 45,327 square-foot medical facility next to Vancouver Clinic's existing Camas clinic. The new facility will provide Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, OB-GYN, ENT/Audiology, Allergy, Imaging, Orthopedics, Pain Management, Physical Therapy, Podiatry and Sports Medicine care.

"Southwest Washington continues to grow rapidly, and we are growing with it," said Vancouver Clinic President and Board Chair Dr. Keren Rosenblum. "This expansion is a critical step in meeting the needs of our community and continuing our long tradition of compassionate, high-quality care. We are partnering with NexCore because they share our vision for thoughtful, community-centered growth."

"We are thrilled to support Vancouver Clinic's vision of improving essential healthcare services within the Camas community through the creation of this new healthcare facility," stated Tom Kelly, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development at NexCore Group. " We highly value our partnership with Vancouver Clinic, along with Andersen Construction and ZGF Architects. Together, we are developing a purpose-built facility designed to address current patient needs while positioning Vancouver Clinic to serve the healthcare demands of the Camas community for generations to come."

Construction, spearheaded by Andersen Construction, started in January and will create a cohesive, campus-like environment.

About Vancouver Clinic

Vancouver Clinic is the largest independent, physician-owned, multispecialty medical practice in the Northwest. With more than 580 clinicians and 2,000 employees, Vancouver Clinic is also one of the largest employers in the region. Founded 9O years ago, Vancouver Clinic offers comprehensive primary, specialty, surgical, and urgent care.

About NexCore Group

We are a national, diversified healthcare real estate investment and development firm headquartered in Denver, Colorado. We deliver purpose-built, sustainable spaces spanning the full range of healthcare real estate: medical, senior living, and science & technology. Whether designing advanced medical facilities, high-quality senior communities, or innovative labs and research environments, we apply a strategy-led, data-driven approach to help our partners thrive.

Since our founding in 2004, we've developed and acquired approximately 18 million square feet and completed over $7 billion in healthcare real estate transactions - building trust and delivering results in 30 states. We offer deep in-house expertise and integrated capabilities, empowering healthcare systems, academic and life science institutions, and senior living operators to achieve long-term growth, operational excellence, and design innovation.

About Andersen Construction

What began over 75 years ago with H.A. "Andy" Andersen's first project, modest in size but grand in ambition- Andersen has become a multi-state enterprise responsible for hundreds of projects across the Pacific Northwest every year, guided by our Core Values. This includes several award-winning, innovative healthcare buildings, with the majority built on occupied campuses. Visit Andersen-Const.com to learn more.

About ZGF Architects

Climate, context, and community are elemental to every project across ZGF's diverse portfolio of work. Evolving from one office with strong regional roots in the Pacific Northwest to a global practice, the firm's national reputation was honored with the American Institute of Architects' Architecture Firm Award, recognizing the firm's "high standards, humanistic concerns, and unique ability to capture the spirit of a place and the aspirations of its inhabitants." To learn more, visit www.zgf.com.

