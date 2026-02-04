PPC Flex Achieves ISO 13485 Certification, Expanding Capabilities for Pharmaceutical and Medical Markets

BUFFALO GROVE, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / PPC Flex, a leader in high-performance sterile and cleanroom flexible packaging solutions, is proud to announce that its Buffalo Grove facility has successfully achieved ISO 13485 certification, a globally recognized standard for quality management systems in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries.

This achievement underscores PPC Flex's strong commitment to precision, safety, and quality across its healthcare packaging portfolio. The ISO 13485 certification enhances the company's reputation as a reliable partner for customers who demand the highest levels of regulatory compliance and process control.

"Achieving ISO 13485 certification is a significant milestone for PPC Flex at our manufacturing facility in Buffalo Grove, focused on healthcare and specialty cleanroom production. This certification showcases our exceptional quality management systems, manufacturing traceability, strong supplier management, process validation, and thorough documentation. At PPC, we are dedicated to delivering the highest quality for our customers' sterilizable packaging needs."

PPC Flex has strengthened its ability to support customers with critical applications by meeting the stringent requirements of ISO 13485. This includes sterile barrier systems and specialized pharmaceutical and medical device packaging, ensuring consistent performance, traceability, and regulatory compliance. Additionally, this certification positions the company for new growth opportunities, particularly with healthcare and life sciences brands that are increasingly seeking partners with validated, audit-ready manufacturing practices.

"The ISO 13485 certification embodies some of our core PPC Flex values: making improvements, doing what's right, and caring for the planet," said George Rose, Executive VP and GM. "We are proud of our team for their dedication and discipline in achieving this credential. It signifies a higher standard of quality and instills confidence in our customers regarding the products they rely on PPC to produce, helping to keep the world healthy."

The certification of the Buffalo Grove facility underscores PPC Flex's commitment to operational excellence, continuous improvement, and providing packaging solutions that ensure product integrity and patient safety.

About PPC Flex

PPC Flex, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in printing and converting of flexible films, pouches, and other innovative packaging solutions. Positioned as a bridge between "mega-cap" converters and regional suppliers, the company is uniquely defined by its agile, service-centric, and technology-driven approach in niche markets, including cleanroom packaging for healthcare and medical applications, consumer snack and organic brands, private label, specialty produce, pet care, nutraceutical, bakery, and horticulture markets. The firm operates twelve manufacturing facilities in Buffalo Grove, IL, Kansas City, KS, Rome, GA, Payson, UT, North Salt Lake, UT, Pewaukee, WI, Hartland, WI, Columbus, OH, Oak Creek, WI, Colombia, South America, and Tefen, Israel. Its facilities are certified to AIB, SQF Level II, ISO 9001, and ISO 13485. Founded in 2016, PPC provides the highest-quality products with best-in-class lead times to serve emerging, recognized national, and private-label brands.

George Rose

George.Rose@ppcflex.com

617-733-3667

SOURCE: PPC Flex

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/ppc-flex-achieves-iso-13485-certification-expanding-capabilities-for-pharmaceut-1133642