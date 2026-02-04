AM Best will participate and speak at the CPCU Europe Conference, London 2026, which is taking place 13 February 2026, in London.

Mahesh Mistry, senior director and head of analytics, AM Best, will give a presentation titled, "Trust as a Strategy: Navigating claims, risks and fraud with integrity." Mistry will provide a credit rating perspective on the importance of transparency in the rating; data quality; and managing emerging risk.

In his role at AM Best, Mistry is responsible for managing a team of analysts that cover insurers and reinsurers operating worldwide, with a particular focus on the United Kingdom and London market, Africa, Middle East, Eastern Europe and Bermuda.

The conference will take place at the Beazley Headquarters, 22 Bishopsgate, EC2N 4BQ in London. It is being sponsored by The Institutes CPCU Society's Europe Chapter. For more information, please visit the event page.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

