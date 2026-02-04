Epique Realty Named 2026 HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate Winner

AI-Certified brokerage secures back-to-back wins, recognized for redefining the industry standard with Epique Cloud 2.0.

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Epique Realty has been named a 2026 HousingWire Tech100 Real Estate honoree, cementing its status as one of the most innovative and impactful technology organizations in the housing economy. This prestigious award recognizes the companies that are not just participating in the market but actively reshaping it through efficiency, transparency, and accessibility.

For Epique, this win validates a year of explosive technological growth, highlighted by the launch of Epique Cloud 2.0 and the expansion of its proprietary AI ecosystem.

"The 2026 Tech100 honorees represent the companies pushing housing forward in real, measurable ways," said Sarah Wheeler, Editor-in-Chief at HousingWire. "They're building technology that solves core industry challenges, from operational efficiency to better consumer experiences, and setting a higher standard for what innovation in housing truly looks like."

Redefining the Brokerage Model

Epique Realty was recognized for its unique ability to unify a fragmented tech landscape. Unlike traditional brokerages that rely on disjointed third-party tools, Epique built its stack from the ground up. The result is a "single pane of glass" experience where CRM, transaction management, compliance, and AI-driven content creation live in one seamless ecosystem-provided entirely free to agents.

"Technology is no longer a nice-to-have... Today, technology is the business strategy," said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "The 2026 Tech100 honorees bring both innovation and impact. They're growing, their teams are winning, and they're pulling ahead in the race for scale and consumer relevance."

Leadership on the Win

"To win this award once is an honor; to win it back-to-back proves that our innovation is sustainable and scalable," said Joshua Miller, CEO and Co-Founder. "We didn't just build software; we built a command center for the modern agent. This recognition from HousingWire confirms that an AI-first, agent-centric model is the future of our industry."

The award also highlights Epique's successful transition from startup to scale-up, supporting over 4,000 agents across all 50 states and Canada with 100% platform adoption.

"This win belongs to our agents who trust our technology to run their businesses every single day," said Janice Delcid, CFO and Co-Founder. "When we save agents over $100 million in overhead costs through our free tech stack, we aren't just improving margins; we are changing lives. That is the true power of technology."

Epique's platform was specifically lauded for CliqueOffers, a built-in consumer-facing solution that allows agents to market cash offers directly to sellers, transforming agents into full-service acquisition platforms.

"Real estate technology often complicates the agent's life, but our mission has always been to simplify it," added Christopher Miller, COO and Co-Founder. "Epique Cloud 2.0 solves 'tab fatigue' and lets agents focus on what matters-human connection. Being named a Tech100 winner reinforces that we are building the right tools for the right reasons."

About Epique Realty

Dedicated to empowering agents to thrive through a proprietary, all-inclusive technology ecosystem, Epique Realty is the first AI-Certified brokerage. With over 4,000 agents now operating in all 50 states and Canada, Epique puts its agents first. By combining enterprise-grade innovation with exceptional benefits and support, all at no cost, Epique is redefining the modern brokerage experience. BeEpique

