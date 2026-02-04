New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Josh Kesselman, the driving force behind RAW rolling papers and the newly energised High Times magazine was featured in a candid interview with Trent Clark for TMZ. Joshua Kesselman addressed the recent wave of viral reports on cannabis smokers and scromiting.





Josh D. Kesselman spoke with TMZ on the topic of "scromiting", the alcohol industry, and cannabis smokers.

Joshua D. Kesselman reinforced his long-standing role as an advocate for cannabis culture, both through RAW rolling papers and now as publisher of High Times.





Joshua D. Kesselman reinforced his long-standing role as an advocate for cannabis culture, both through RAW rolling papers and now as publisher of High Times.

Industry analysts have noted that alcohol consumption in the United States reportedly dropped about 54% in 2025, reaching its lowest level in nearly a century as more adults embrace cannabis-related products for wellness, relaxation, and social use, including THC beverages, seltzers, and tonics.1 Distilleries have faced financial strain in recent months, with alcohol stocks said to be down $830 billion.2

Josh Kesselman reinforced his long-standing role as an advocate for cannabis culture, both through RAW rolling papers and now as publisher of High Times. Joshua D Kesselman told Trent Clark, "The most important thing for us is to stand up for the truth of the plant and what it does for our community."3

The full article can be found here. Josh Kesselman's interview can be viewed here.

