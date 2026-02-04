Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Sixty North Gold Mining Ltd. (CSE: SXTY) (FSE: 2F40) (OTC Pink: SXNTF) (the "Company" or "Sixty North Gold") is pleased to provide an update on its plan to commence gold production this year on its wholly-owned Mon Gold Mine, Yellowknife, NWT.

Our new 100 tpd mill is now on a container ship due to land in Canada on February 20th, 2026. We are cautioned that estimated times may change due to weather or other unforeseen events.

Construction of the entire length of our winter road from Highway 4, 20 km east of Yellowknife to our mine site is progressing well. The Company plans to haul a total of 19 truckloads of supplies, including the 100 tpd mill, to site in February and March.

Crews are scheduled to arrive in Yellowknife with supplemental equipment in advance of the mill delivery, to install a new 20-man trailer camp, and to clean and remove accumulated debris left over from the 2023 wildfires that destroyed our old camp and miscellaneous equipment. Major mining equipment, fuel tanks, and infrastructure on site avoided any fire damage due to well planned construction, placement and serendipity.

The Company plans to commence assembly of the mill in late April with initial commissioning of the mill in June and July. We plan to operate this 100 tpd mill 24/7, treating material extracted from the second level of the A-Zone vein below the historic stopes. The DD-Zone will be evaluated for potential stope development, and we plan to extend the main ramp to the third level.

Sixty North Gold is developing mining operations for gold on its 100-per-cent-owned Mon Gold Project. Mining in the 1990's extracted 15,000 tonnes of ore to depths of only 15 metres below surface, recovering an estimated 15,000 ounces of gold in the 1990s (Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023 on SEDAR or https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/technical-report/). Recently, underground development has intersected the productive A-Zone 17 m below the historic stopes as well as a newly identified zone, the DD-Zone in the main ramp. The company plans to develop and mine stopes in the East Limb, West Limb and DD Zone and to extend the ramp to allow for the development of deeper levels.

The silver-rich VMS deposits (https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/volcanogenic-massive-sulphide-vms-deposits/), the large shear zone-hosted gold targets (https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/shear-zones/), and the critical-element-enriched IOCG-style mineralization (https://sixtynorthgold.com/projects/iocg-target/) will be explored and developed as warranted.

The Yellowknife gold camp hosts two mines that averaged 30 gpt gold or better (Discovery Mine with one million ounces of gold produced, and Sixty North Gold's Mon Mine), and two that averaged 15 gpt or better for a total production of over 14 million ounces of gold (Con Mine and Giant Mine); (ref. Company Technical Report NI 43-101, August 3, 2023). The Yellowknife Gold Belt is an historic gold producer and hosts the people and experience to bring this Archean gold belt back to life.

The technical content of this release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. D.R. Webb, P.Geol, P.Eng., President and CEO of Sixty North Gold Mines Ltd.

For more information, please refer to the Company's public filings available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca), under the Company's profile.

