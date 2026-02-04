Crafting Change: The Team Behind Gore Fabrics' Responsible Progress

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / With deep roots in W. L. Gore & Associates culture and a commitment to science-based innovation, the sustainability team within Gore's Fabrics business is translating ambition into action. Their work centers on improving life through tangible progress focused on reducing carbon emissions, managing chemical impacts, and strengthening human rights practices across a complex global supply chain.

In this Q&A, Global Sustainability Leader Silke Kemmerling introduces the people driving this transformation. United by a culture of integrity, collaboration, and accountability, the team is embedding sustainability into daily decisions and long-term strategy. By aligning environmental and social goals with individual performance, they are driving measurable progress and helping shape a more responsible future for technical apparel.

Dive into the full Q&A to meet the team and see how they're shaping the future of technical apparel.

Q: What is the overarching sustainability vision and aspiration for Gore's Fabrics business?

A: Our vision for sustainability is deeply intertwined with our brand promise: Together, Improving Life. As a product leadership company, we understand the interplay between product, profits, and purpose. Our mission compels us to create high-performing, most durable products, which in turn drive our profits and support our purpose.

Guided by our Responsible Performance platform, we aim to harmonize sustainability with product excellence and process, making tangible progress on multifaceted challenges. Our goal is to achieve new heights of performance and sustainability across our operations and products, with a positive impact on both people and the planet, all while upholding our standards of quality, protection, and comfort.

Q: What are the biggest challenges currently facing our Fabrics sustainability teams?

A: One of our primary challenges lies in managing the complexity and scale of our global supply chain while effecting meaningful change. With hundreds of apparel and footwear facilities spanning 37 countries, evaluating and enhancing workplace and labor conditions necessitates robust systems, ongoing engagement, and innovative tools, like leveraging artificial intelligence for social due diligence and compliance.

We acknowledge the heightened expectations we've placed on ourselves by once more increasing our scope 1 and 2 carbon reduction targets for FY2031 while also growing our business, continuing our materials transformation, and helping create transparency across all operations. Additionally, we have observed changing performance, market, and regulatory expectations, all of which increase the demand for science-based and holistic solutions. As leaders guided by science, this is beneficial for us, but it can also complicate our journey. Nevertheless, our teams remain fully committed to pushing boundaries in the products we create that can drive positive impacts for people and the planet.

Q: What is next on the horizon for Fabrics sustainability efforts?

A: While the complexity of our supply chain is both a challenge and also one of our greatest opportunities. By adopting advanced technologies and collaborating with industry leaders, NGOs, and academic institutions, we can pioneer cutting-edge solutions for circularity, decarbonization, and responsible product stewardship. Our capacity to pilot, test, and scale these innovations via our unique position within the broader high-performance technical apparel industry helps enable us to spearhead industry-wide change, achieve measurable outcomes for people and the planet, and establish new standards for sustainability in technical apparel. This culture of collaboration and relentless improvement empowers us to convert challenges into positive solutions that drive impact and elevate our contributions to improving life.

Q: You've held your role for three years now. How have the sustainability efforts for the Fabrics business evolved under your leadership?

A: Since taking on the role of Global Sustainability Leader, my focus has been on integrating sustainability across all facets of our business strategy and operations. I am really proud that we expanded our sustainability team by establishing a dedicated Climate team, a first for the Enterprise, to propel carbon reduction and climate action throughout our organization and supply chain.

Our strategy now emphasizes cross-functional collaboration, transparency, and evidence-based decision-making. Initiatives like Project Bookkeeper will enhance the clarity and consistency of our sustainability claims, and our Grassroots Sustainability Action Network empowers Associates to spearhead local initiatives. By embedding sustainability goals within individual performance plans and enhancing training on vital skills, we've cultivated a culture of accountability and continuous improvement, positioning our Fabrics business as a catalyst for change, within our business, our communities and beyond.

For a broader look at the progress behind these efforts, explore the full Responsibility Update to see how Gore Fabrics is advancing responsible performance:https://www.gore.com/resources/enterprise/fabrics-responsibility-update

