Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Travelers passing through Edmonton International Airport (YEG) will get a taste of the Canadian Rockies, as Tourism Jasper announces the installation of a full-scale Jasper-inspired cozy cabin experience in partnership with Edmonton International Airport and Knotty Pine Cabins.

The cabin activation at YEG is an experiential installation to mimic the feeling of being in one of Jasper's iconic cozy cabins. Located at Gate 16, the installation will offer passengers an immersive introduction to Jasper's rugged landscapes, rich history, and warm mountain-town hospitality.

The activation features a scaled replica of a traditional Jasper cabin, inviting travelers to step inside and experience the cozy, rustic charm synonymous with the destination. Interior elements include a fireplace, rustic wood and leather furnishings, soft lighting, Hudson's Bay blankets, and historic photographs highlighting Jasper's storied past - from royal visits to legendary celebrity guests.

"We are honoured to have built the cabin for this installation with the quality and craftsmanship that Knotty Pine Cabins is known for," said Alana Comartin, co-owner at Knotty Pine Cabins. "The cabin reflects Jasper's warmth and character within the airport experience."

Outside the cabin, travellers can relax into a classic red Adirondack chair while waiting for their flight. Visitors to the cabin are invited to take photos and share them on social media using MyJasper.

"The cabin experience is about offering passengers a place to relax and unwind in a cozy Jasper cabin before they board their plane," said Tyler Riopel, CEO of Tourism Jasper. "We want people to feel the warmth, hospitality, and sense of adventure that define Jasper - even if they're just passing through the airport."

Designed as a 3-5 year activation, the cabin will be refreshed seasonally and future additions to the cabin will include interactive elements such as QR codes linking to travel inspiration, cabin accommodations, and trip-planning resources. In addition to seasonal changes to the cabin, there will be a contest to win a Jasper getaway with cabin accommodation, activities, and flights for two.

For Edmonton International Airport, the activation offers a distinctive enhancement to the passenger experience while supporting tourism in Jasper and reinforcing YEG's role as an innovative, experience-driven gateway.

"Partnerships like this bring destinations to life in our terminal and reinforce YEG's role as a gateway to extraordinary experiences across Alberta and the Canadian Rockies," says Myron Keehn, President & CEO of Edmonton International Airport. "By working closely with tourism partners like Tourism Jasper, we're able to spark inspiration, support regional tourism and connect travellers to the places and stories that make our province so compelling."

The Jasper Cabin Experience at YEG will serve as a compelling invitation to venture beyond the terminal into the heart of Jasper National Park.

About Tourism Jasper

Tourism Jasper is the official marketing organization of Jasper and Jasper National Park, Canada's base of adventure. As the keepers of the Jasper brand, our role is to present Jasper as it truly is: a breathtaking and authentic Rocky Mountain destination - the entry point to Canada's most epic adventures. Welcome those prepared to Venture Beyond. For more information, visit jasper.travel.

