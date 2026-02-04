NationWide Self Storage Offers Vancouver's Best Price on 10x10 Storage Units at $239/Month

Unmatched value, exclusive promotions, modern, eco-friendly storage with a perfect 5-star Google rating.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / NationWide Self Storage is proud to announce that it is currently offering the best price in Vancouver for 10x10 self-storage units, starting at just $239 per month. This highly competitive rate, combined with limited-time promotions and customer bonuses, makes NationWide the top choice for residents and businesses seeking secure, modern, and affordable storage solutions.

In addition to market-leading pricing, NationWide Self Storage is offering exclusive move-in promotions of 1st Month FREE plus 50% Off 2 Months' Rent helping customers save even more during their first months of storage. As well there is also a move-in bonus of a FREE Monthly VIP Car Wash Membership - a $79.95/m value! These offers are designed to support individuals, families, and businesses looking for flexible storage without compromising on quality or service.

NationWide's Vancouver self-storage facility at 3680 E. 4th Ave in Vancouver is state-of-the-art, built with modern design, advanced security systems, and customer convenience in mind. Features include secure access with smartphone technology, 24/7 monitoring, wide hallways, and easy loading areas that make storing and accessing belongings simple and stress-free. The facility is also carbon neutral, reflecting NationWide's commitment to sustainability and reducing its environmental impact while supporting a cleaner future for the community.

What truly sets NationWide Self Storage apart is its dedication to customer service. The facility is supported by a knowledgeable, friendly, and professional team that consistently goes above and beyond to help customers find the right storage solution for their needs. This commitment is reflected in NationWide's perfect 5-star Google rating, earned through outstanding service, transparency, and customer satisfaction.

"Providing great value is about more than just price," said Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage. "It's about offering a secure, modern facility, being environmentally responsible, and delivering exceptional service every step of the way. Our goal is to make storage easy, affordable, and reliable for everyone we serve."

With demand for storage continuing to grow across Vancouver, NationWide Self Storage's combination of best-in-market pricing, modern infrastructure, sustainability leadership, and top-rated customer service positions it as a clear leader in the local Vancouver self-storage industry.

East Vancouver and Burnaby self-storage customers are encouraged to take advantage of the $239/month 10x10 units, promotions, and bonuses while availability lasts.

For more information or to reserve a unit, visit NationWide Self Storage today.

Media Contact:

Lynn Gueguen, Regional Director at NationWide Self Storage

778-357-0700

hello@nationwideselfstorage.ca

https://www.nationwideselfstorage.ca

SOURCE: NationWide Self Storage

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nationwide-self-storage-offers-vancouvers-best-price-on-10x10-st-1133679