WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
04.02.26 | 15:25
1,820 Euro
-7,61 % -0,150
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
04.02.2026 19:27 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Feb-2026 / 17:55 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

4 February 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  4 February 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         65,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            162.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             159.60p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    161.2395p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,439,298 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,302,278 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,302,278 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      161.2395p                       65,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
464             161.00          08:06:11         00375048159TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             160.80          08:06:54         00375048652TRLO1     XLON 
 
452             160.60          08:10:54         00375052995TRLO1     XLON 
 
492             160.20          08:23:30         00375063495TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             160.20          08:23:30         00375063496TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             160.20          08:27:13         00375066517TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             160.20          08:29:31         00375068941TRLO1     XLON 
 
476             160.20          08:37:54         00375076733TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             160.00          08:37:56         00375076756TRLO1     XLON 
 
469             159.80          08:37:58         00375076799TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             159.80          08:38:17         00375077137TRLO1     XLON 
 
483             159.80          08:38:24         00375077244TRLO1     XLON 
 
486             159.80          08:47:23         00375086590TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             159.60          08:53:15         00375095059TRLO1     XLON 
 
481             159.60          09:06:50         00375111053TRLO1     XLON 
 
403             159.60          09:07:08         00375111357TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              159.60          09:07:08         00375111358TRLO1     XLON 
 
99              159.80          09:46:59         00375178489TRLO1     XLON 
 
121             159.80          09:46:59         00375178490TRLO1     XLON 
 
557             161.40          10:29:10         00375203979TRLO1     XLON 
 
691             161.40          10:29:10         00375203980TRLO1     XLON 
 
45              161.40          10:42:06         00375205685TRLO1     XLON 
 
412             161.40          10:42:06         00375205686TRLO1     XLON 
 
477             161.20          10:42:06         00375205687TRLO1     XLON 
 
439             161.20          10:42:43         00375205772TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              161.20          10:42:43         00375205773TRLO1     XLON 
 
459             161.40          10:46:46         00375206085TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              161.80          10:52:01         00375206557TRLO1     XLON 
 
74              161.80          10:52:01         00375206558TRLO1     XLON 
 
482             161.60          10:56:50         00375206845TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              161.40          11:03:17         00375207345TRLO1     XLON 
 
474             161.40          11:03:17         00375207346TRLO1     XLON 
 
484             161.00          11:03:19         00375207349TRLO1     XLON 
 
94              161.60          11:07:14         00375207627TRLO1     XLON 
 
458             161.20          11:07:14         00375207628TRLO1     XLON 
 
421             161.00          11:13:41         00375208108TRLO1     XLON 
 
62              161.00          11:13:41         00375208109TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             161.00          11:21:13         00375208490TRLO1     XLON 
 
487             160.80          11:21:13         00375208491TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             160.40          11:28:56         00375208941TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             161.00          11:28:56         00375208942TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             161.00          11:28:56         00375208943TRLO1     XLON 
 
188             161.00          11:28:56         00375208944TRLO1     XLON 
 
97              161.40          11:35:22         00375209307TRLO1     XLON 
 
692             161.40          11:35:22         00375209308TRLO1     XLON 
 
311             161.40          11:35:22         00375209309TRLO1     XLON 
 
468             161.00          11:36:57         00375209380TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             161.60          11:51:50         00375210295TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              161.60          11:51:50         00375210296TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             161.80          12:00:55         00375210840TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             162.00          12:04:49         00375211038TRLO1     XLON 
 
450             161.80          12:15:18         00375211699TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             162.20          12:20:22         00375212022TRLO1     XLON 
 
1367             162.20          12:38:18         00375212969TRLO1     XLON 
 
15              162.00          12:41:54         00375213236TRLO1     XLON 
 
1352             162.00          12:41:54         00375213237TRLO1     XLON 
 
965             162.20          12:52:01         00375213707TRLO1     XLON 
 
282             162.00          12:52:02         00375213709TRLO1     XLON 
 
702             162.00          12:52:02         00375213710TRLO1     XLON 
 
926             161.80          12:52:12         00375213715TRLO1     XLON 
 
921             161.40          12:57:52         00375214128TRLO1     XLON 
 
460             161.40          12:57:52         00375214129TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              161.00          13:00:39         00375214329TRLO1     XLON 
 
463             161.20          14:00:45         00375217187TRLO1     XLON 
 
1324             161.20          14:00:45         00375217188TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             161.20          14:00:45         00375217189TRLO1     XLON 
 
476             161.00          14:00:46         00375217191TRLO1     XLON 
 
461             160.80          14:00:46         00375217192TRLO1     XLON 
 
95              161.00          14:06:58         00375217553TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 04, 2026 12:55 ET (17:55 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
