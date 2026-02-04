DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Feb-2026 / 17:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4 February 2026 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 4 February 2026 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 65,000 Highest price paid per share: 162.60p Lowest price paid per share: 159.60p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 161.2395p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,439,298 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,302,278 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,302,278 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 161.2395p 65,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 464 161.00 08:06:11 00375048159TRLO1 XLON 494 160.80 08:06:54 00375048652TRLO1 XLON 452 160.60 08:10:54 00375052995TRLO1 XLON 492 160.20 08:23:30 00375063495TRLO1 XLON 477 160.20 08:23:30 00375063496TRLO1 XLON 451 160.20 08:27:13 00375066517TRLO1 XLON 451 160.20 08:29:31 00375068941TRLO1 XLON 476 160.20 08:37:54 00375076733TRLO1 XLON 487 160.00 08:37:56 00375076756TRLO1 XLON 469 159.80 08:37:58 00375076799TRLO1 XLON 477 159.80 08:38:17 00375077137TRLO1 XLON 483 159.80 08:38:24 00375077244TRLO1 XLON 486 159.80 08:47:23 00375086590TRLO1 XLON 464 159.60 08:53:15 00375095059TRLO1 XLON 481 159.60 09:06:50 00375111053TRLO1 XLON 403 159.60 09:07:08 00375111357TRLO1 XLON 49 159.60 09:07:08 00375111358TRLO1 XLON 99 159.80 09:46:59 00375178489TRLO1 XLON 121 159.80 09:46:59 00375178490TRLO1 XLON 557 161.40 10:29:10 00375203979TRLO1 XLON 691 161.40 10:29:10 00375203980TRLO1 XLON 45 161.40 10:42:06 00375205685TRLO1 XLON 412 161.40 10:42:06 00375205686TRLO1 XLON 477 161.20 10:42:06 00375205687TRLO1 XLON 439 161.20 10:42:43 00375205772TRLO1 XLON 39 161.20 10:42:43 00375205773TRLO1 XLON 459 161.40 10:46:46 00375206085TRLO1 XLON 2 161.80 10:52:01 00375206557TRLO1 XLON 74 161.80 10:52:01 00375206558TRLO1 XLON 482 161.60 10:56:50 00375206845TRLO1 XLON 19 161.40 11:03:17 00375207345TRLO1 XLON 474 161.40 11:03:17 00375207346TRLO1 XLON 484 161.00 11:03:19 00375207349TRLO1 XLON 94 161.60 11:07:14 00375207627TRLO1 XLON 458 161.20 11:07:14 00375207628TRLO1 XLON 421 161.00 11:13:41 00375208108TRLO1 XLON 62 161.00 11:13:41 00375208109TRLO1 XLON 494 161.00 11:21:13 00375208490TRLO1 XLON 487 160.80 11:21:13 00375208491TRLO1 XLON 134 160.40 11:28:56 00375208941TRLO1 XLON 133 161.00 11:28:56 00375208942TRLO1 XLON 494 161.00 11:28:56 00375208943TRLO1 XLON 188 161.00 11:28:56 00375208944TRLO1 XLON 97 161.40 11:35:22 00375209307TRLO1 XLON 692 161.40 11:35:22 00375209308TRLO1 XLON 311 161.40 11:35:22 00375209309TRLO1 XLON 468 161.00 11:36:57 00375209380TRLO1 XLON 621 161.60 11:51:50 00375210295TRLO1 XLON 71 161.60 11:51:50 00375210296TRLO1 XLON 620 161.80 12:00:55 00375210840TRLO1 XLON 497 162.00 12:04:49 00375211038TRLO1 XLON 450 161.80 12:15:18 00375211699TRLO1 XLON 157 162.20 12:20:22 00375212022TRLO1 XLON 1367 162.20 12:38:18 00375212969TRLO1 XLON 15 162.00 12:41:54 00375213236TRLO1 XLON 1352 162.00 12:41:54 00375213237TRLO1 XLON 965 162.20 12:52:01 00375213707TRLO1 XLON 282 162.00 12:52:02 00375213709TRLO1 XLON 702 162.00 12:52:02 00375213710TRLO1 XLON 926 161.80 12:52:12 00375213715TRLO1 XLON 921 161.40 12:57:52 00375214128TRLO1 XLON 460 161.40 12:57:52 00375214129TRLO1 XLON 59 161.00 13:00:39 00375214329TRLO1 XLON 463 161.20 14:00:45 00375217187TRLO1 XLON 1324 161.20 14:00:45 00375217188TRLO1 XLON 124 161.20 14:00:45 00375217189TRLO1 XLON 476 161.00 14:00:46 00375217191TRLO1 XLON 461 160.80 14:00:46 00375217192TRLO1 XLON 95 161.00 14:06:58 00375217553TRLO1 XLON

