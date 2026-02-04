Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
04.02.2026 20:06 Uhr
FEI Federation Equestre Internationale: Belgium's Ingmar De Vos elected to Executive Board of International Olympic Committee

MILAN, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Belgium's Ingmar De Vos, who has served as the FEI President since 2014 and has been the President of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) since 2025, has been elected as a member of the Executive Board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in his capacity as representative of the Summer Olympic Federations. The election took place on 4 February 2026, at the 145th IOC Session held in Milan (ITA) in the lead up to the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games. Ingmar De Vos, who has been an IOC Member since 2017, was elected by secret ballot by his peers for a term of four years. He will assume his new role following the conclusion of the 145th IOC Session on 22 February 2026.

Ingmar De Vos (right) is pictured with President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella at the opening of 145th IOC Session at Teatro alla Scala in Milan prior to Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games ©? IOC/Quinton Meyer

The IOC Executive Board is the supreme governing body responsible for overseeing the management of the organisation and implementing decisions taken by the IOC Session. It was founded in 1921, and consists of the IOC President, four Vice-Presidents and 10 members elected by the IOC Session.

"Today's election to the IOC Executive Board is a great honour," newly elected IOC Executive Board Member Ingmar De Vos said. "I am deeply humbled by the result and would like to express my sincere gratitude to my fellow IOC Members, alongside whom I have had the privilege of working for nearly a decade. This new role also carries significant responsibility at a time when the Olympic Movement is undergoing a profound review "Fit for the Future" initiated by President Kirsty Coventry.

"During my mandate, I am committed to contributing to the future success of the Olympic Games, the IOC and the Olympic Family. As ASOIF President I will do this with special attention for the role of the International Federations in the Olympic Movement. Together, we must continue to enhance the popularity, appeal, and long-term sustainability of the Olympic Games."

Ingmar De Vos' biography
Ingmar De Vos, born in Belgium on 5 August 1963, holds Master's degrees in political science, international relations, and international and European law from Vrije Universiteit Brussel. After beginning his career as an adviser to the Belgian Senate, he joined the Royal Belgian Equestrian Federation, serving as Secretary General from 1997 to 2011. He became FEI Secretary General in 2011 and was elected FEI President in 2014, later re-elected for three terms. An IOC Member since 2017, he serves on several commissions and holds senior roles across ASOIF, WADA, SportAccord, and the ITA.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2877100/FEI_Federation.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2873506/FEI_Logo.jpg

Contact:
Didier Montes Kienle
didier.montes@fei.org

FEI Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/belgiums-ingmar-de-vos-elected-to-executive-board-of-international-olympic-committee-302679361.html

