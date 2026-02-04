Estimating Edge Releases Article to Help Contractors Identify Critical Features When Purchasing Bidding Software

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Estimating Edge, provider of the leading takeoff and estimating software, The EDGE, and a part of the Foundation Software business portfolio, has compiled a list of top features to help construction professionals make informed decisions when investing in new bidding technology.

With numerous solutions available on the market, contractors often struggle to identify which functionalities truly matter for their business and their specific trade. To make the selection process easier, Estimating Edge drew on more than 30 years of industry experience to detail some of the most essential software capabilities.

When evaluating bidding solutions, contractors should look for these essential capabilities:

Trade-Specific Databases: Specialized databases and calculation methods designed for each specific construction trade

Digital Takeoff Capabilities: Tools that enable measuring directly on digital blueprints, eliminating manual measurements and reducing errors

Dynamic Pricing Integration: Built-in material pricing that stays up to date with current market costs

Advanced Labor Calculations: Features that factor in job complexity and crew productivity rates

Cloud-Based Collaboration: The ability for multiple team members to work together on estimates in real time

By focusing on these core capabilities when evaluating solutions, contractors can cut through the noise and select a solution that truly meets their needs - standardizing estimating processes, reducing costly errors from inaccurate bids and ultimately protecting profit margins while winning more work.

To explore features tailored to different construction trades, visit https://estimatingedge.com/the-edge/.

