Firefly Systems Inc.: Firefly Introduces The Vegas Miracle, Extending Its Las Vegas Mobility Network With a Landmark Spectacular

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Firefly, the global leader in mobility media, today announced the introduction of The Vegas Miracle, a landmark digital spectacular billboard at Miracle Mile Shops in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip.

Las Vegas has long been one of Firefly's most important and established markets, where the company operates the city's largest and only mobility media network across taxi and rideshare vehicles. This expansion adds a landmark "destination" layer that complements Firefly's citywide high reach and frequency mobility inventory.

The Vegas Miracle positions Firefly as a true one-stop shop for brands seeking both full city coverage and large format visibility in Las Vegas, combining this landmark spectacular with Firefly's exclusive car top and wrap network. Advertisers can now reach audiences from airport arrival through downtown corridors and activate in one of the Strip's most iconic locations through a single partner.

Located at Miracle Mile Shops, one of the Strip's most visited retail and entertainment destinations, The Vegas Miracle places brands at the center of constant pedestrian flow across dining, shopping, and live entertainment corridors throughout the day and night.

The exterior spectacular consists of three large format digital displays spanning eight faces and more than 20,000 square feet, making it one of the largest digital advertising sites in the city. Positioned just across from the Bellagio Fountains and Aria Resort & Casino and next to the Paris Las Vegas, the site delivers exceptional visibility along one of the most traveled sections of the Strip. The location also overlooks key turns of the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit, providing premium exposure during one of the world's most watched annual events.

Complementing the exterior displays, The Vegas Miracle Interior Digital Network features 32 synchronized screens, including 23 LCD kiosks and 9 large format LED displays distributed throughout the shopping destination's retail, dining, and entertainment areas. Together, the interior and exterior networks create a cohesive and immersive media environment within a single high traffic destination.

The expansion aligns with Firefly's broader measurement-driven approach, supported by findings from the Firefly x Reveal Mobile White Paper, The Amplifying Effect , which shows that multi format exposure significantly outperforms single format campaigns across key performance metrics.

"We are thrilled to partner with Miracle Mile Shops and build on our strong foundation in Las Vegas," said Dan Egan, SVP, Sales and Head of Brand Partnerships at Firefly. "Firefly's mobility network already delivers unmatched reach in the market. The Vegas Miracle coupled with that provides advertisers the combination of a citywide presence with a premier landmark location through a single partner relationship."

"Miracle Mile Shops has always been about creating memorable experiences for the millions of visitors who pass through our doors each year," said Robert Buchanan, Vice President, General Manager at Miracle Mile Shops. "The Vegas Miracle gives brands an innovative way to engage audiences in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. We are excited to partner with Firefly to bring this landmark media experience to the market."

The Vegas Miracle strengthens Firefly's Las Vegas portfolio by uniting mobility media and landmark digital spectaculars into one integrated market offering, giving brands a powerful platform to maximize reach and visibility in one of the world's most visited cities.

