London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Football predictions are becoming increasingly unpredictable, according to a new monthly report from TipsGG. The company's data team tracked 77,782 football tips across 4,215 matches in January, uncovering a surge in high-impact upsets and volatile league behavior across Europe's top competitions.

The analysis monitored tips from 493 active sources, covering 339 leagues worldwide, with an average of 2,509 tips per day. Across all tracked matches, the global win rate landed at 49.3%, with an average odds value of 2.20 - a clear signal that favorites are far from guaranteed this season.

The most-tipped competition during the period was the Serie A 2025/26 Regular Season, accounting for 3,779 tips, while matches were monitored 24/7 by TipsGG's professional data management team.

Big Clubs, Bigger Surprises

One of the standout findings was the frequency and scale of major upsets in elite competitions. Among the most striking results:

Bayern Munich lost 1-2 to FC Augsburg at odds of 19.00

lost to at odds of Atletico Madrid fell 1-2 against Bodø/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League

fell against in the UEFA Champions League Manchester City were beaten 3-1 by Bodø/Glimt

were beaten by Barcelona lost 2-1 away to Real Sociedad

lost away to Juventus were edged 1-0 by Cagliari

These matches had significant consequences for league tables and title races. In several cases, more than 70 predictions by punters were on the losing side of a single result, underlining how widespread expectations missed the mark.

Volatility Is the New Normal

Beyond individual upsets, TipsGG's report also measured league-level volatility, ranking competitions by average winning odds, upset rates, and draw frequency.

The data shows that leagues such as the Eredivisie, Belgian Pro League, and English Premier League are among the most unpredictable in January, with upset rates ranging from 56% to 70%. Even traditionally stable competitions are showing higher-than-usual variance, making accurate forecasting more difficult than in previous seasons.

"What stands out this month isn't just one shock result - it's the pattern," said Mykyta Nitchenko, Data Analyst at TipsGG. "We're seeing favorites fail at a rate that would've been unusual a few seasons ago. The gap between top and mid-table teams is shrinking, and the data clearly reflects that shift."

Built for Transparency and Analysis

TipsGG emphasizes that this report is designed as a statistical and educational snapshot of market behavior, not a prediction guide. By aggregating historical tip performance across hundreds of leagues, the platform aims to provide users with clearer insight into trends shaping modern football competitions.

Fans and analysts can explore full match data, league breakdowns, and upcoming fixtures through TipsGG's football matches hub, tournaments list, and predictions pages.

