The event offers a snapshot of the strength and reach of U.S. agriculture, along with the historic challenges facing America's farmers and ranchers. In the latest Market Intel, American Farm Bureau Federation economists analyzed the most popular snacks and the economic pressures on farmers who grow the food fans count on.

The Market Intel notes that as fans gather around their TVs this Sunday, "it's worth remembering that every bite reflects far more than what's on the plate. It reflects a highly coordinated agricultural system and the farmers and ranchers working every day to keep it running, even as economic pressures continue to mount well beyond game day."

The Market Intel presents a picture of the realities of farming, including;

Corn

Tortilla chips are the most consumed chip of big game parties. Corn tortilla chips and other corn-based snacks start with field (dent) corn - the most widely planted crop in the United States. The Good News: In all, farmers plant over 90 million acres of corn every year, which is used for human consumption, livestock feed and ethanol. Top producing states include Iowa, Illinois and Nebraska. The Challenge: Prices paid to farmers are historically low. In fact, corn farmers are projected to lose an average of $173 per acre in crop year 2026.



Potatoes

Potato chips are a close second in popularity to tortilla chips. The Good News: Farmers grow nearly $5 billion in potatoes. Top producing states include Idaho, Washington, Wisconsin and North Dakota. The Challenge: Demand for potatoes remains strong, but rising costs for labor, energy, storage and other expenses have outpaced what the market is paying. Potato farmers are estimated to have faced roughly $700 million in losses in 2025.



Poultry

Do you have a craving for chicken wings? You're in good company. Americans are expected to eat well over a billion wings during this weekend, supplied by poultry farmers concentrated across the Southeast and parts of the Midwest. The Good News: In 2024, farm-level poultry receipts totaled about $45.4 billion, making poultry one of the most valuable segments of U.S. agriculture. Top producing states include Georgia, North Carolina and Arkansas. The Challenge: While demand for wings remains strong, poultry growers operate in a highly consolidated, contract-based system, so they receive set payments, which limits their ability to benefit when wholesale or retail prices rise. It's a big investment, too. Growers typically finance and own their own poultry houses, often investing $1 million or more in specialized buildings and equipment.



Dairy

Few parties are complete without pizza, queso dip or charcuterie boards, all of which rely on dairy products. The Good News: U.S. milk production is currently at record levels, helping to keep cheese plentiful and affordable for consumers. Top producing states include California, Wisconsin and Texas. The Challenge: Economic pressures have taken their toll - as of 2024, the U.S. had roughly 24,800 dairy farms, down more than 60% from more than 64,000 operations in 2005.



"Farmers are proud to grow the food America's families enjoy during their watch parties, and every other day of the year," said AFBF President Zippy Duvall. "We're fortunate to be blessed with such an abundant food supply, but the reality is, farmers are facing an economic crisis like we haven't seen in generations. We're grateful for aid the administration has delivered to farmers this year and do not take that for granted, but more steps are needed to ensure farmers can stay in business until markets improve. There will be only one winner in the game this Sunday, but everyone wins when we protect America's food supply chain."

The Market Intel analyzes other commodities including wheat, tomatoes and avocados. To read the full Market Intel, click here.

