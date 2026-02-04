AM Best will participate in the 50th General Assembly and Conference of the Federation of African National Law Insurance Companies (FANAF), which will take place from Feb. 8-11, 2026, in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

The theme of this conference is "FANAF's 50th Anniversary: Building the Future of African Insurance."

Dr. Edem Kuenyehia, director market development communications, will attend and participate in the conference in his capacity as AM Best's director responsible for Africa. The AM Best delegation will hold bilateral meetings at the Sofitel Abidjan Hotel Ivoire, Abidjan. To schedule a meeting, please contact Charlotte Shoesmith at charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com.

Detailed information about the conference is available at https://fanaf2026.org/.

AM Best assigns Financial Strength Ratings, Long- and Short-Term Issuer Credit Ratings, and Long-Term Issue Credit Ratings, for a growing number of national and regional insurers, and reinsurers that are engaged in Africa's insurance markets.

