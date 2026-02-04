AccountAbility Appoints Guillaume Mascotto as Director of Advisory Services

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / AccountAbility is pleased to announce the appointment of Guillaume Mascotto as Director of Advisory Services, strengthening the firm's ability to help organizations translate sustainability and sustainable finance trends into measurable business value, market-ready strategies, and innovative products.

With more than 15 years of experience at the intersection of investment management, capital markets, and sustainable finance, Guillaume brings deep expertise in turning sustainability factors into actionable business cases for go-to-market strategy and product development. He is widely recognized for his early leadership in moving sustainable investing beyond exclusion-based approaches toward integration into fundamental, bottom-up financial analysis. He is also an early practitioner of integrated reporting, incorporating material sustainability factors into financial and operational disclosures.

"Guillaume's appointment marks an important milestone for our Advisory Services practice," said Jon Damon, Chief Operating Officer at AccountAbility. "His unique combination of financial service industry expertise, sustainable finance innovation, and commercial strategy will significantly enhance our ability to help clients embed sustainability into core business growth and decision-making."

Guillaume Mascotto, the new Director of Advisory Services for North America, had this to say: "I am excited to join AccountAbility at a time when clients express a need for more strategically-aligned and commercially-viable advisory to add value to long-term business planning and market competitiveness," "AccountAbility is an elite, high-touch consultancy with a long track record of bridging rigor, strong ethics, credibility, and commercialization. I look forward to helping clients turn sustainability goals into tangible value creation and impact generation, as well as advising decision-makers on the evolving extra-financial opportunities and risks facing their businesses."

Prior to joining AccountAbility, Guillaume served as Managing Director and Head of Sustainable Finance at U.S. Bancorp, where he designed the bank's sustainable finance commercial strategy and enabled business lines to develop and scale new products and services, particularly in environmental finance and energy transition. His work positioned sustainable finance as a growth engine across the organization.

Previously, Guillaume held senior leadership roles as Global Head of Sustainability Strategy at Jennison Associates LLC and Head of Sustainable Investing at American Century Investments. In these positions, he developed analytical frameworks, carbon stress-testing models, and commercial strategies that supported the growth of equity and fixed income sustainable investment offerings.

Earlier in his career, Guillaume was an ESG Credit Analyst at PIMCO, focusing on integrating material ESG factors in bottom-up credit research for financials, pharmaceuticals, and utilities names. Guillaume was a member of the portfolio management team on one of PIMCO's first lower-carbon global bond portfolios. He also served as Senior ESG Research Analyst at MSCI, where he developed the firm's fuel-mix and asset risk exposure models and helped create one of the industry's first sustainable credit rating methodologies. Additionally, Guillaume served as a corporate sustainability advisor to Resolute Forest Products (Domtar).

"Guillaume brings an exceptional ability to connect sustainability with real commercial outcomes," said AccountAbility CEO Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser. "His background across banking, asset management, and ESG research gives him a unique, end-to-end perspective that will strengthen how we help clients design sustainable finance strategies that are both credible and scalable."

Guillaume holds a BA and MA (Research) in International Affairs from the University of Quebec and an MALD in International Business and Economics from Tufts University. His thesis on environmental negotiations and energy innovation was published through the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School. He has completed the GRI Certified Training Program at Boston College and is a recipient of two Canada Research Training Awards.

His insights have been cited in leading global publications including Bloomberg, Barron's, Reuters, The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, Handelsblatt, Institutional Investor, and Financial Standard Sustainability, among others.

In his role as Director of Advisory Services, Guillaume will focus on expanding AccountAbility's sustainable finance and advisory capabilities, helping clients design commercially viable sustainability strategies, integrate ESG into core business operations, and unlock growth through impact-driven innovation.

