Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Rematch, the innovative sports highlights platform revolutionizing how youth and emerging sports are captured and shared, has surpassed one billion views globally across its platforms. This milestone underscores the rapid growth of the brand and the collective power of a global community built around authentic sports moments.

What began just a few years ago as a handful of matches filmed by early beta testers near Bordeaux, France, has evolved into a weekly ritual for tens of thousands of clubs, parents, volunteers, athletes, and fans across France and the United States. Every weekend, millions of touchdowns, goals, baskets, tries, tackles, blocks, and even unforgettable misses are captured and shared through Rematch.

"This billion views milestone doesn't belong to Rematch as a company, it belongs to the community," said Pierre Husson, Co-Founder and CEO of Rematch Global. "Behind this number are millions of moments captured by parents, volunteers, coaches, and fans who believe every athlete and every game deserves visibility. What started with a few matches filmed by early users has become a reflex for tens of thousands of people every weekend. This billion is theirs, and now we're going for the next one."

Between touchdowns, goals, baskets, tries, tackles, and blocks, Rematch empowers athletes and families with instant highlight capture and seamless sharing. Founded in France, Rematch's global success has paved the way for strong momentum in the U.S. market, where adoption continues to accelerate.

"Surpassing one billion views globally is an incredible milestone, but what matters most is what it represents," said Hanna Howard, CEO of Rematch U.S. "It reflects the passion of families, athletes, and communities who are choosing to capture and share these moments. In the U.S., we see this as both a responsibility and an opportunity to help youth and emerging sports share their stories at scale."

Additionally, Rematch U.S. announced new partnerships with Reign Rugby Academy and Girls Soccer Network. These strategic collaborations will expand the platform's reach and provide more families, teams, leagues, and fans with access to AI-powered highlight sharing. Through these partnerships, Rematch will support enhanced content distribution, deeper engagement, and increased visibility for athletes and organizations.

Rematch U.S., which recently celebrated its first anniversary, was launched to build on the success of Rematch in Europe. In its first year, the platform has evolved to support soccer, basketball, volleyball, football (tackle and flag), rugby, and futsal, with additional sports launching later this year.

The Rematch Premium app is available for download on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store for $4.99 per month, with a seven-day free trial. To learn more, visit www.rematch.tv.

About Rematch

Rematch is a sports video platform designed to amplify the visibility of athletes and sports at every level. Founded on the belief that every player and every game deserves recognition, Rematch leverages innovative technology to make highlight creation and sharing effortless. Following tremendous success in France, including partnerships with seven sport federations, most notably the French Football Federation, and leading brands such as Nike, Rematch is rapidly expanding its presence in the United States.

