Materialise NV (Euronext NASDAQ: MTLS), a global leader in 3D-printed medical devices and software, and a pioneer in additive manufacturing software and services, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 2:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. CET.

Senior management will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 19, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET/1:30 p.m. CET. To access the call by phone, please click the link below at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and you will be provided with dial-in details. Participants can choose to dial in or receive a call to connect to Materialise's conference call: Fourth Quarter 2025 Conference Call.

A live audio webcast will be accessible through http://investors.materialise.comThe webcast of the conference call will be archived on the company's website.

About Materialise

Materialise incorporates more than three decades of 3D printing experience into a range of software solutions and 3D printing services that empower sustainable 3D printing applications. Our open, secure, and flexible end-to-end solutions enable industrial manufacturing and mass personalization in various industries including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, eyewear, art and design, wearables, and consumer goods. Headquartered in Belgium and with branches worldwide, Materialise combines the largest group of software developers in the industry with one of the world's largest and most complete 3D printing facilities.

