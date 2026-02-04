Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Familywood proudly announces the launch of its online clinical counselling platform dedicated exclusively to supporting families impacted by addiction.

Recognizing that addiction affects entire family systems, not only the individual in recovery, Familywood provides families with accessible, evidence-based therapy to help them heal, reconnect, and learn how to effectively support their loved one's recovery journey.

Familywood's work is grounded in research that demonstrates addiction recovery outcomes dramatically improve when families engage in their own recovery process. Addiction recovery is notoriously challenging; concerning relapse rates post-treatment suggest that all available evidence-based interventions be employed.

"At Familywood, we believe every family deserves the chance to rebuild trust, communication, and emotional safety," said Ross St. George, Clinical Director of Familywood. "Our mission is to empower families to reclaim their sense of agency and turn pain into growth with the support of licensed clinical counsellors who truly understand addiction's ripple effects."

Through flexible online sessions, Familywood offers nationwide access to licensed clinical counsellors specializing in relational wellness, addiction recovery, and trauma-informed care.

The platform's model allows families to receive high-quality counselling from anywhere in Canada, eliminating barriers such as geographic distance and scheduling conflicts.

In addition to clinical counselling, Familywood offers a free mutual support group for families navigating the challenges of addiction and recovery. Facilitated by trained therapists, these peer-based groups create a safe, judgment-free space where participants can share experiences, find encouragement, and learn from one another's progress.

The groups foster a sense of community and belonging, reminding families that they are not alone and that healing is both possible and sustainable when supported by connection and compassion.

Familywood's approach is rooted in family systems therapy and trauma-responsive practices, guiding families to explore patterns, repair relationships, and develop healthier forms of communication.

Familywood partners with Canada's leading addiction treatment centers to provide integrated support that bridges the gap between individual and family recovery.

By collaborating with addiction treatment centres, Familywood's clinical counsellors engage with families both during their loved one's treatment and as they return home. This coordinated care model ensures continuity, strengthens outcomes, and helps families build the understanding and resilience needed for long-term success in recovery.

By offering clinical counselling specifically tailored to families affected by addiction, Familywood fills a critical gap in Canada's addiction treatment landscape.

"Our vision goes beyond therapy," added St. George. "It's about helping families reimagine their future, free from the shadows of addiction."

Extending its educational mission, Familywood hosts a podcast featuring in-depth conversations with leading experts in addiction, mental health, and family systems.

Familywood invites families and treatment partners nationwide to learn more about its services and join in transforming the recovery experience into one of connection, support, and lasting change.

Learn more at familywood.ca.

