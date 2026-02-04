Bioxytran, Inc.: Bioxytran CEO David Platt, Ph.D. to Present at Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB:BIXT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel carbohydrate-based therapeutics, today announced that David Platt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bioxytran, will present at Noble Capital Markets' Emerging Growth Virtual Equity Conference on Thursday, February 5, 2026.

Dr. Platt's formal presentation will feature a fireside-style Q&A session, with questions welcomed from the live virtual audience. The presentation is expected to provide an overview of Bioxytran's corporate strategy, pipeline focus, and previously disclosed clinical and regulatory progress.

A video webcast of the presentation will be available following the event on the Company's website and as part of the complete catalog of presentations available on Channelchek, the investor portal created by Noble Capital Markets. The webcast will be archived on both the Company's website and Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB:BIXT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing platform technologies in glycovirology, hypoxia, and degenerative diseases. The Company's pipeline includes ProLectin-M, an investigational broad-spectrum antiviral candidate, as well as oxygen-transport and galectin-focused programs targeting conditions with significant unmet medical needs. Bioxytran leverages carbohydrate drug design and novel delivery approaches to address complex disease mechanisms.

For more information, please visit www.bioxytraninc.com.

About Noble Capital Markets

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service investment bank and advisory firm with an award-winning research team and proprietary investor distribution platform. Noble delivers middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports.

About Channelchek

Noble launched Chanelchek in 2018-an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public for free, without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, with content including equity research, webcasts, and industry articles.

