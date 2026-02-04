Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - RentZoro is introducing Express Screen, a new feature that provides instant tenant verification for subscribed landlords and property managers across Canada. The platform allows property managers to upload tenant documents and IDs, including pay stubs, T4s, bank statements, and identification, to immediately verify the validity of the documents, confirm income, validate IDs, run a background check, and generate a full credit history report for every applicant. The feature offers unlimited access for subscribed users, creating a streamlined and reliable verification process.





Photo Courtesy of: Canva

Traditional tenant screening often relies on paper applications, manual reviews, and fees, which can slow down leasing decisions and introduce risk. Express Screen automates these steps, connecting directly to trusted financial and identity databases to provide verified results in seconds. Landlords and property managers can make informed decisions quickly, reducing errors, fraud, and bias, while tenants benefit from fair and consistent evaluations.

"Express Screen gives property managers the ability to verify applicants immediately without manual checks or repeated fees," said David Odishou, founder of RentZoro. "We are proud to offer complimentary, unlimited tenant screening to subscribed users, helping landlords make faster decisions while ensuring fairness for tenants."

Data security and compliance remain central to the platform. RentZoro handles all information responsibly, adhering to privacy regulations while maintaining accuracy and reliability. The combination of speed, verified results, and unlimited access for subscribed users strengthens confidence in the rental process and supports a modern, trustworthy rental ecosystem.

With Express Screen, RentZoro aims to set a new benchmark for tenant verification in Canada, offering a platform that simplifies the rental process, reduces administrative burdens, and delivers a fairer experience for both landlords and tenants.

About RentZoro

RentZoro is a Toronto-based PropTech company focused on making the rental process fair, transparent, and accessible for everyone. The platform provides complimentary tenant screening powered by verified income, credit, and identity data, allowing landlords and renters to make decisions based on truth, not guesswork. By removing costs and paperwork, RentZoro helps build trust on both sides of the lease and aims to set a new standard for accuracy and fairness in Canada's rental market.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/279977

Source: Baden Bower