Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology company focused on enabling a more automated, electrified, and digitalized future, will present at the Barclays 43rd Annual Industrial Select Conference on February 18 at 8:05 a.m. Eastern Time.

A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com.

About Aptiv

Aptiv is a global industrial technology company enabling more automated, electrified, and digitalized solutions across multiple end-markets. Visit aptiv.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260204865982/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Betsy Frank

betsy.frank@aptiv.com