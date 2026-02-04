Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSXV: GNG) ("Golden Goliath" or the "Company"). The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Partnership Agreement with Nexgold International Mining Company ("Nexgold") to explore and develop the West Gabal El Dehies Concession in Wadi Al-Alaqi in the Eastern Desert, in the Republic of Egypt. Golden Goliath has been granted the right to participate in this Partnership pursuant to the Services Agreement entered into with Petko Resources Pty Ltd. (see news release dated September 12, 2025). Golden Goliath will hold a 29.5% interest and Nexgold will hold a 10% interest. The remaining 60.5% is held by a local company and government controlled company. Golden Goliath and Nexgold will be responsible pro rata for all operating and capital costs. Capital assets purchased pro rata will be owned by the Partnership. Nexgold will be the operator as they are registered in Egypt and will be entitled to management fees as is typical for a transaction of this type.

The West Gabal El Dehies Concession is 15.45 square kilometres located 190 kilometres by road from Aswan. There has been a long history of artisanal mining in this area dating back to the times of the Pharaohs. Geological mapping has been completed over the West Gabal El Dehies Concession using remote sensed data pus extensive ground truthing and surface mapping. The gold in the Concession is primarily orogenic gold hosted in quartz veins and associated alteration zones. During 2025 there was artisanal mining being conducted on the Concession, the Partnership intends to review the artisanal mining operation to determine how best to expand operations and conduct further exploration within the Concession.

The Agreement is considered a related-party transaction pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101, as the Company's CEO, Maki Petkovski, is a director and officer of Nexgold. The Agreement is exempt from the need to obtain minority shareholder approval and a formal valuation as required by and under applicable provisions of MI 61-101 as each party will share pro rata in the Partnership.

"This agreement represents a turning point in the history of Golden Goliath as it will bring forward gold production for the first time in the history of the Company," said Mr. Sorbara, the Chairman of the Board at Golden Goliath. "It is the culmination of our new strategy introduced to Golden Goliath by our CEO Mr. Petkovski last year, which aims to expand our interests into a highly prospective gold producing province within a competitive production cost environment."

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Maki Petkovski, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Goliath

Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, B.C., focused on the exploration and development of precious metal properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company has its projects in Ontario's Red Lake District and other high-potential areas in Canada.

To find out more about Golden Goliath visit our website at www.goldengoliath.com.

