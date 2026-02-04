Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.02.2026
04.02.2026 22:54 Uhr
Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for January 2026

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, today reported January monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

Cboe Logo

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain January trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume (ADV) by Month

Year-To-Date










Jan

2026

Jan

2025

%

Chg

Dec
2025

%
Chg

Jan

2026

Jan

2025

%
Chg

Multi-listed options (contracts, k)

14,093

13,151

7.2 %

11,550

22.0 %

14,093

13,151

7.2 %

Index options (contracts, k)

5,477

4,535

20.8 %

5,047

8.5 %

5,477

4,535

20.8 %

Futures (contracts, k)1

230

220

4.6 %

179

28.5 %

230

220

4.6 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,872

1,637

14.3 %

1,415

32.3 %

1,872

1,637

14.3 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

241

83

189.5 %

161

49.6 %

241

83

189.5 %

Canadian Equities (matched shares, k)

239,258

159,211

50.3 %

188,508

26.9 %

239,258

159,211

50.3 %

European Equities (€, mn)

15,218

11,423

33.2 %

10,449

45.6 %

15,218

11,423

33.2 %

Australian Equities (AUD, mn)

1,041

651

60.0 %

876

18.8 %

1,041

651

60.0 %

Global FX ($, mn)

67,233

50,312

33.6 %

51,528

30.5 %

67,233

50,312

33.6 %

Cboe Clear Europe Cleared Trades (k)

123,562

122,939

0.5 %

90,719

36.2 %

123,562

122,939

0.5 %

Cboe Clear Europe Net Settlements (k)

1,234

1,050

17.6 %

1,143

8.0 %

1,234

1,050

17.6 %














1 In the second quarter of 2025, Digital futures products were transitioned to Cboe Futures Exchange. Futures metrics prior to the second quarter of 2025 exclude Digital futures products.

January 2026 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

  • A record 287 thousand S&P 500 Index (SPX) options contracts traded during Cboe's Global Trading Hours session (8:15 p.m. to 9:25 a.m. ET) on January 20, eclipsing the previous record set in April 2025.
  • Mini-SPX (XSP) options set a monthly volume record in January, with an ADV of 150 thousand contracts.

European Equities

  • Cboe Europe Periodic Auctions achieved a record monthly average daily notional value (ADNV) of €5.3 billion.

Global FX

  • Global FX set a new aggregate monthly ADNV record of $67.2 billion, driven by records in spot ADNV ($63.3 billion) and Cboe SEF (Swap Execution Facility) Non-Deliverable Forwards ADNV ($3.9 billion).

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing, and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, and FX across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Cboe Media Contacts


Cboe Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA


+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559


atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com


khill@cboe.com








CBOE-V

Cboe, Cboe Global Markets, Cboe Clear, Cboe Futures Exchange, CFE, Cboe Volatility Index, and VIX are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Standard & Poor's, S&P, SPX, and S&P 500 are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.

There are important risks associated with transacting in any of the Cboe Company products discussed here. Before engaging in any transactions in those products, it is important for market participants to carefully review the disclosures and disclaimers contained at:?https://www.cboe.com/us_disclaimers/.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2868951/Cboe_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-reports-trading-volume-for-january-2026-302679511.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
