Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Acceleware Ltd. (TSXV: AXE) ("Acceleware" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a Phase 3A contract for a potash drying project by the International Minerals Innovation Institute (IMII). This project, worth $350,000, positions Acceleware as a leader in applying radio frequency (RF) heating technology for industrial mineral processing creating a strong competitive edge in the potash and critical minerals industry and reinforcing its commitment to innovation and environmental stewardship.

"This project is exactly in alignment with Acceleware's strategy - to use RF heating technology to lower energy consumption and operating cost," said Geoff Clark, Chief Executive Officer, Acceleware.

The new project phase will build upon Acceleware's and IMII's Phase 2 development which included the design, construction, and testing of prototype Clean Tech Inverter (CTI)-powered dryers at increasing scale. Phase 2 testing results showed that RF-based drying had the potential to dry both typical and fines product streams more efficiently than traditional methods and reduce downstream costs by reducing the volume of air flow used in the drying process.

"Data from the Phase 3A test will help inform future research and development of this technology. It is an important step to evaluate the RF drying technology with a once-through configuration," said Lesley McGilp, Executive Director of IMII.

Phase 3A will use a new fully instrumented RF energy-based 200 kg/hour dryer to dry potash fines, aiming to reduce moisture from 12% to 0.2%. Potash fines typically make up 20% of the production from a typical mine and tend to be more challenging and expensive to dry. This phase will include validating the effectiveness of the technology and optimizing the dryer design. Successful completion will inform IMII and its members with results and confidence to consider supporting further development and testing of the technology.

About IMII

The International Minerals Innovation Institute (IMII) is the trusted hub for expertise and innovation in Saskatchewan's minerals industry, driving transformative change, inspiring actionable solutions, and building a sustainable and globally respected minerals sector in the province. As a member-based organization governed by industry, post-secondary education, and government, we unite to accelerate technological innovation, develop a representative workforce, and promote thought leadership. Together, we drive progress and shape the future of the minerals sector.

About Acceleware

Acceleware is an advanced electromagnetic (EM) heating technology company offering proprietary radio frequency (RF) power-to-heat solutions that increase production, reduce energy consumption and lower operating costs in large-scale industrial heating.

Its core innovation, the Clean Tech Inverter (CTI), is field-proven through an initial commercial-scale pilot of RF XL, Acceleware's thermal enhanced oil recovery technology designed to increase heavy oil production.

Acceleware is leveraging CTI expertise across sectors to increase production and reduce energy consumption. Three mining projects are underway with major operators, while an amine regeneration project is also in progress.

Acceleware is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol AXE.

