Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations Announces Filing of Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Onco-Innovations Limited (CBOE CA:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H, WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a preliminary base shelf prospectus dated February 3, 2026 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Ontario. The Base Shelf Prospectus has been filed, but is not yet final, and the securities described therein may not be sold until (i) a receipt for a final short form base shelf prospectus is obtained from the applicable securities regulatory authorities, and (ii) a prospectus supplement containing a description of any particular securities offering is filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities.

The Base Shelf Prospectus, once final and a receipt is obtained, is intended to allow the Company to offer and issue, from time to time, common shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts and units (or any combination thereof) during the 25-month period that a final base shelf prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any future offering (including, where applicable, the number and price of the securities offered and the use of proceeds) will be set out in one or more prospectus supplements filed in connection with any such offering. The Company has filed the Base Shelf Prospectus to maintain financial flexibility, and there is no certainty that any securities will be offered or sold under the base shelf prospectus within its effective period.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption. A copy of the Base Shelf Prospectus, and any documents incorporated by reference therein, is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to pursue the prevention and treatment of cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented technology that targets solid tumours.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements, including in relation to the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts, such as statements concerning the Company's ability to obtain a final receipt for the Base Shelf Prospectus and / or to file any prospectus supplement or to undertake any financing thereunder. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In particular, the Company may not be able to obtain a final receipt for the Base Shelf Prospectus, not to file a prospectus supplement or undertake a financing thereunder. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.

