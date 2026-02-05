Dr. Ruben Shiffman Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Greenland Resources

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Dr. Ruben Shiffman announces that in a series of transactions, he has made a series of ordinary-course purchases at the market price on the open markets (the "Purchases"), through which he has acquired securities in Greenland Resources Inc. (TSX:MOLY)(FSE:M0LY) ("Greenland Resources" or the "Company"). Following the Purchases, Dr. Shiffman holds 20,006,267 common shares of the Company (of which, 14,729,800 are held directly, and 5,276,467 are held through his wholly-owned holding company, 2240882 Ontario Inc.), as well as 600,000 options, representing 14.8% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on an undiluted basis and 15.2% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a partially diluted basis.

In addition, Dr. Shiffman is a director and minority shareholder of a Canadian private company Shiffoil Inc that holds 7,763,672 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 5.7% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on both an undiluted and partially diluted basis.

Taken together, Dr. Shiffman and Shiffoil Inc. hold 27,769,939 common shares of the Company as well as 600,000 options of the Company, representing approximately 20.5% and 20.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on an undiluted and partially diluted basis, respectively. The Purchases by both Shiffoil Inc. and Dr. Shiffman were completed for investment purposes, and depending on market and other conditions, they may from time to time in the future increase or decrease their ownership, control or direction over securities of the Company, through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

In satisfaction of the requirements of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, an early warning report respecting the acquisition of securities by the parties will be filed under the Company's SEDAR+ Profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

