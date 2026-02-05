CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio Announces Ambassador Partnership with Pro Skateboarder Yuto Horigome

Sharing the World of G-SHOCK with a Global Audience

TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today that it has entered into an ambassador partnership with professional skateboarder Yuto Horigome. Through this partnership, Casio will support Horigome and seek to raise awareness and increase users of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches around the world.

Since taking up skateboarding at the age of six, Horigome has built an outstanding competitive record, including numerous victories at major events. In addition, he has released a great deal of skateboard-related content that conveys the technical skill and creative appeal of the sport. Through both skateboarding as a competitive sport and as part of street life, he has played a key role in the development of skate culture.

Yuto Horigome continues to challenge himself to reach unprecedented goals, overcoming setbacks along the way. This approach resonates with the spirit and passion for never giving up that drives the G-SHOCK brand as it continues to push the limits of watchmaking, leading to the ambassador partnership.

To mark the ambassador appointment, a special visual was created featuring typography by VERDY, an artist and close collaborator of Horigome. In addition, a special movie produced by THIRTY 3 MAGAZINE, a street culture publication with VERDY serving as editor-in-chief, was released today on official Casio social media channels.

Along with these works, Horigome and G-SHOCK will continue to share new messages with audiences in Japan and around the world. Together with Horigome, who is known for expressive street skateboarding and as a fashion and culture icon, G-SHOCK will engage in initiatives that support the broader recognition and continued development of skate culture.

Yuto Horigome commented:

"I am excited to be able to partner with G-SHOCK. I want to continue taking on challenges in my own way, and at the same time to do what I can to support the next generation. I look forward to taking on new challenges together with everyone involved."

