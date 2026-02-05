Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Revolutionäre Entwicklung im Megatrend - Der KI-Durchbruch für Pflege und Sicherheit!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859901 | ISIN: JP3209000003 | Ticker-Symbol: CAC1
Tradegate
04.02.26 | 18:39
8,390 Euro
-1,00 % -0,085
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4158,59004.02.
8,4158,62504.02.
PR Newswire
05.02.2026 02:06 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD: Casio Announces Ambassador Partnership with Pro Skateboarder Yuto Horigome

Sharing the World of G-SHOCK with a Global Audience

TOKYO, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today that it has entered into an ambassador partnership with professional skateboarder Yuto Horigome. Through this partnership, Casio will support Horigome and seek to raise awareness and increase users of the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches around the world.

KeyVisual

Since taking up skateboarding at the age of six, Horigome has built an outstanding competitive record, including numerous victories at major events. In addition, he has released a great deal of skateboard-related content that conveys the technical skill and creative appeal of the sport. Through both skateboarding as a competitive sport and as part of street life, he has played a key role in the development of skate culture.

Yuto Horigome continues to challenge himself to reach unprecedented goals, overcoming setbacks along the way. This approach resonates with the spirit and passion for never giving up that drives the G-SHOCK brand as it continues to push the limits of watchmaking, leading to the ambassador partnership.

To mark the ambassador appointment, a special visual was created featuring typography by VERDY, an artist and close collaborator of Horigome. In addition, a special movie produced by THIRTY 3 MAGAZINE, a street culture publication with VERDY serving as editor-in-chief, was released today on official Casio social media channels.

Along with these works, Horigome and G-SHOCK will continue to share new messages with audiences in Japan and around the world. Together with Horigome, who is known for expressive street skateboarding and as a fashion and culture icon, G-SHOCK will engage in initiatives that support the broader recognition and continued development of skate culture.

Yuto Horigome commented:
"I am excited to be able to partner with G-SHOCK. I want to continue taking on challenges in my own way, and at the same time to do what I can to support the next generation. I look forward to taking on new challenges together with everyone involved."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2875724/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/casio-announces-ambassador-partnership-with-pro-skateboarder-yuto-horigome-302677361.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.